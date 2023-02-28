HPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 Out For Finance & Accounts Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for the Finance and Accounts Service Prelims Examination on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF.

HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Prelims Examination on its official website. The Commission conducted the prelims exam for Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) on 26 February 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the prelims exam for the Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) post can download HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022 from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However, the HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022 is also here and you can directly download the same after clicking the link given below.

HPPSC conducted the Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service (HPF&AS) Examination-2022 prelims exam on 26 February 2023 from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M. A number of candidates appeared in the prelims exam for the above post and now Commission has uploaded the Answer key for all the four question booklet series including A/B/C/D on its official website.

Candidates can download the HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022 and raise their objections, if any in prescribed format as given in the notification.

Candidates can raise their objections along with documentary proof in respect of key received in the proforma displaying in the official notification on or before 07 March 2023.

You can download the HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC F&AS Answer Key 2022