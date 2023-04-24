HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Civil Judge Posts, Check Eligibility And Salary

HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for HP Judicial Service Recruitment for 17 Civil Judge posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 12 May 2023.

Candidates having age limit from 22 to 35 years with eligibility as Degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India can apply for these posts.



HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Advt No: 5/4-2023 (Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2023)

Important Date HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

Closing Date for Application: May 12, 2023

Closing Date for Fee: May 12, 2023

Age Limit HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

A candidate must have attained the age of 22 years but must not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date prescribed for submit of online recruitment applications.

The upper age limit is relatable as per the government norms.

Selection Process HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Prelims/Mains examination. The Preliminary examination will be conducted in objective type mode consisting of the following three papers of 100 marks each. All three papers shall be of one-hour duration

i. Civil Law-I

ii. Civil Law-II

iii. Criminal Law

Each of the above papers will consist of 100 objective type multiple choice questions with one mark for each question. The Preliminary Examination will be held at Shimla, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamahsla.

Pay Scale HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

Rs. 77840–136520 in the Department of Home, H.P.

Educational Qualification HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

Candidate must be a holder of degree in law as recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Candidate must be a citizen of India.

Check the notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 PDF





How to Apply HPPSC Judicial Service Recruitment 2023:

You can apply online for these posts through the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) Process available on official website after following the steps given below.