HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Junior Engineer, Teacher Posts Detailed Schedule And Admit Card Update

HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released a detailed exam schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts on August 08 and August 14, 2026 across the state. The exam for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) (Post Code 26016) is scheduled for August 9, 2026 whereas the exam for Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant exams are all scheduled for August 14, 2026.

The Admit card for these posts will be uploaded one week before the exam date on the official website. All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 Download PDF The detailed exam notice pdf for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant is available on the official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The detailed schedule will help the candidates to know details about the date and shift timing for these posts. You can download the detailed pdf through the link at the official website or directly through the link given below- HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 Download PDF Link HPRCA JE Exam 2026 Detailed Schedule The Junior Engineer (Civil) exam will be conducted on August 9, 2026 in three shifts including morning shift- 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM, afternoon shift from 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM and evening shift from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.The Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant exams are all scheduled for August 14, 2026 in three different shifts. You can check the details of the exam date and shift timing given below-