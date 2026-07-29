HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Junior Engineer, Teacher Posts Detailed Schedule And Admit Card Update
HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant. The written exam for these posts will be held on August 08 and August 14, 2026 across the state. Check the detailed schedule and admit card date here.
HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released a detailed exam schedule for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts on August 08 and August 14, 2026 across the state. The exam for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) (Post Code 26016) is scheduled for August 9, 2026 whereas the exam for Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant exams are all scheduled for August 14, 2026.
The Admit card for these posts will be uploaded one week before the exam date on the official website. All those candidates who have applied for these posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026 Download PDF
The detailed exam notice pdf for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant is available on the official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The detailed schedule will help the candidates to know details about the date and shift timing for these posts. You can download the detailed pdf through the link at the official website or directly through the link given below-
|HPRCA JE Exam Date 2026
|Download PDF Link
HPRCA JE Exam 2026 Detailed Schedule
The Junior Engineer (Civil) exam will be conducted on August 9, 2026 in three shifts including morning shift- 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM, afternoon shift from 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM and evening shift from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.The Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant exams are all scheduled for August 14, 2026 in three different shifts. You can check the details of the exam date and shift timing given below-
How to download the HPRCA Teacher Exam Date 2026?
Candidates can easily download the exam date pdf for the posts of for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Teacher (Fine Arts), Teacher (Psychology), and Operation Theater Assistant from the official website by following the steps given below.
- First, visit the official website hprca.hp.gov.in.
- On the homepage, in the Latest section, click on "Press Note regarding the CBT schedule for various post codes on the home page.
- A new page will open; where you will get the pdf of the exam date.
- Download the exam date pdf in a new window.
- Save the same for future reference.
HPRCA JE Admit Card 2026 Date
The Commission will release the HPRCA Admit Card 2026 for these posts one week before the exam dates. Candidates will get access to download their admit cards online through the link prior to the examinations. The hall ticket download link will be available on the commission's website-http://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link at the official website. The candidates will be sent their roll numbers and exam center details via SMS. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website, SMS, and their email status for all details in this regard.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.