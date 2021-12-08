Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 Announced @hpsc.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 has been announced on hpsc.gov.in. Check List of Selected Candidates, Merit and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 8, 2021 15:51 IST
HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the prelims result for the recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) including anticipated vacancies in the cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch) Examination 2020-21. The candidates who appeared in the HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2020-21 can download the result through the official website of HPSC.i.e.hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2021 Exam was conducted on 13 November 2021 at the various exam centers. The candidates who have been successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The remaining candidates i.e. who have secured marks less than the least qualified candidate of their main category are provisionally allowed to appear in the main written examination and viva-voce to meet the eventuality of non-availability of a suitable number of ESM category candidates.

How to Download HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of HPSC.i.e.hpsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on 'Result' Tab.
  3. Click on the notification link that reads ‘HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 Download Link’.
  4. A PDF will be opened.
  5. Download HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 Direct Download Link

A total of 256 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the above posts will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and Viva-Voce. A candidate who qualifies for the Main Written Examination will have to apply again on a separate application form for the Main Examination for which they will be informed through an announcement displayed on Commission's website. The candidates can download HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

 

