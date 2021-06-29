HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 22nd August: Check Preliminary Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail, Paper-1 GS & Paper-2 CSAT

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 22nd August: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for HPSC HCS 2021 Preliminary Exam in detail (Paper-1 GS & Paper-2 CSAT) for the recruitment of HCS (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services Post.

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam on 22nd August: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for Haryana Civil Services Executive Branch to recruit candidates for the state civil services and other allied services. HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims exam will be conducted on 22nd August 2021. Below is the Exam Schedule of the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims exam:

Post Name Department Date & Time of Test/ Exam (Tentative) HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination Chief Secretary to Govt. Haryana 22nd August 2021 in two sessions 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

The admit card will be issued three weeks before the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims exam.

HPSC HCS 2021 Selection Process

HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination will consist of 3 successive stages:

Stages Exam Date Preliminary Exam Paper-1 GS, Paper-2 CSAT on 22nd August 2021 Main Written Examination To be announced later Personality Test/ Viva- Voce To be announced later

The posts of HCS (Executive Branch) are of Group- A. Check category-wise Vacancy distribution under HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Post:

HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Vacancy Details Category Vacancies Gen/ UR 28 SC of Haryana 08 BC (A) of Haryana 04 BC (B) of Haryana 03 EWS of Haryana 04 Total 48 ESM of Haryana 02 (one each for Gen. & SC) ESP of Haryana 02 (one each for SC & BCA) PwBD of Haryana 01 for OH

Abbreviations used:-

HCS (Ex. Br.) Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Gen/ UR General/Unreserved SC of Hry Scheduled Castes of Haryana BC(A) of Hry Backward Classes (A) of Haryana BC (B) of Hry Backward Classes (B) of Haryana EWS of Hry Economically Weaker Sections of Haryana ESM of Hry Ex-servicemen of Haryana ESP of Hry Eligible Sports Persons of Haryana PwBD of Hry Persons with Benchmark Disabilities of Haryana

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary Examination is only for shortlisting of category-wise candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II). The marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection.

HPSC HCS 2021 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper–I: General Studies (GS) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

i) Both the Question papers shall be of objective type (multiple choices) questions and each paper shall be of two hours duration.

ii) Both the question papers shall be set bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi.

iii) For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted.

iv) The Paper-II, i.e., Civil Services Aptitude Test shall be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

v) The result of the preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in Paper–I only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination.

HPSC HCS 2021 Exam General Studies (GS) Syllabus

The syllabus for the Preliminary Examination for the posts of Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Allied Services is as under:

General Studies Subjects GS Syllabus General Science Questions on General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well-educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline Current events of national and international importance In current events, knowledge of significant national and international events will be tested. History of India and Indian National Movement In History of India, emphasis will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, and political aspects. Questions on the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the nineteenth-century resurgence, growth of nationalism, and attainment of Independence. Indian and World Geography In Geography, emphasis will be on the Geography of India. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to the physical, social, and economic Geography of the country, including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources. Indian Culture, Indian Polity, and Indian Economy Questions on Indian Polity and Economy will test knowledge on the country‘s political system and Constitution of India. Panchayati Raj, social systems and economic developments in India. General Mental Ability On general mental ability, the candidates will be tested on reasoning and analytical abilities. Haryana-Economy and people Social, economic, and cultural institutions and language of Haryana

HPSC HCS 2021 Exam CSAT Syllabus

S.No. Topic-wise Syllabus 1 Comprehension 2 Interpersonal skills including communication skills 3 Logical reasoning and analytical ability 4 Decision making and problem-solving 5 General mental ability 6 Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, order of magnitude, etc.-Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency, etc. – Class X-level).

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.