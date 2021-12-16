HPSC Recruitment 2021-22 for 437 Lecturer and Foreman Posts, Apply @hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission is hiring 437 Lecturer and Foreman Post. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for HPSC Recruitment 2022 on or before 06 January 2022 on hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Recruitment Notification Download

HPSC Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 13 December 2021

Last Date of Application - 06 January 2022

HPSC Vacancy Details

Lecturer - 431

Foreman Instructor - 06

Salary

Lecturer: Rs.53,100/-@PL-9)

Foman Instructor: RS. 44,9001 (FPL-7)

Eligibility Criteria for HPSC Lecturer and Foreman Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor and Master Degree in concerned field from a recognized university/institution.

Foreman - Bachelors of Engineering or Technology Degree in Mechanical/Automobile/production with First Class from a recognized university/institution; and Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or Higher Education.

Age Limit:

21 to 45 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for HPSC Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates are required to app.ly online on the website http://hosc.gov.in.

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana and for Male candidates of General ard all reserved categories of other States. - 1000/-

For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only. For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. 250/-

For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories ofHaryana only. Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - 250/-