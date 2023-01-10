HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Download Link

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) uploaded the admit card of the Veterinary Surgeon Exam at hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the link here

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has uploaded the admit card of the exam conducted for the post of Veterinary Surgeon in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana Government. Candidates who applied for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2022 can download HPSC Admit Card from the website of the commission. However, HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card Link is also given below.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card Download Link

There will be 100 Multiple-Choice Questions. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. The weightage of the written exam will be 87.5 % and that of the interview will be 12.5%.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Qualifying Marks

Category Marks General Category 50% Reserved Category 45%

How to Download HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the website of the commission - hpsc.gov.in Click on ‘Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Veterinary Surgeon In Animal Husbandry And Dairing Department, Haryana’ Enter your ‘User ID OR Registration ID’ and ‘Password’ Download HPSC Admit Card

Candidates who would qualify in the exam will be called to appear for an interview round.