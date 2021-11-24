Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Haryana HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @hpsc.gov.in, 340 Vacancies Notified

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at hpsc.gov.in for 340 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 15:33 IST
HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021
HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 24 November 2021. The last date for submitting the application latest by 21 December 2021.

A total of 340 vacancies will be recruited in Animal Husbandry and Diarying Department, Haryana. The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the post. Their admission to the recruitment process will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Candidates are required to apply online on the website http://hpsc.gov.in/enus/. The candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online  application: 24 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 December 2021

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Veterinary Surgeon - 340 Posts

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or Institution; Adequate Knowledge of Hindi. Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinary Council or with any Veterinary Council in India or Indian Veterinary Council as required by Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - FPL 9 (Rs. 53100/-)

Download HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 November to 21 December 2021. After submission of online mode, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For Male candidates of the General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - Rs. 1000/-
  • For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States - Rs. 1000/-
  • For all Female candidates of the General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only - Rs. 250/-
  • For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States - Rs. 250/-
  • For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories of Haryana only - Rs. 250/-
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)- Rs. 250/-
  • For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40%o disability) of Haryana only - Nil

FAQ

How to apply for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 24 November to 21 December 2021.

What is the age limit required for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 22 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a recognized University or Institution; Adequate Knowledge of Hindi. Registered as Veterinary Practitioner with Haryana Veterinary Council or with any Veterinary Council in India or Indian Veterinary Council as required by Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984.

What is the last date for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

21 December 2021.

What is the starting date for HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

24 November 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through HPSC Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

340.
