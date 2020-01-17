HSSC Answer Key 2020 Released for Various Posts of Instructor, Raise Objections if any by 18 Jan

HSSC Answer Key 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released answer key for the various posts against Advt. No.12/2019 Cat. No. 17,80,56,97,45,28,87,95,13,96,40 and 03 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department. Candidates appeared in the exam can check subjectwise HSSC Answer Key 2020 through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Exam 2020 for various posts was conducted from 13 December to 18 December 2020 at various exam centres. The commission has uploaded the answer keys for the same on its official website. If any candidate has any objection against any answer, he/she may raise submit his/her query/objection. The candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website.i.e.hssc.gov.in

Click on Inviting Objections for Answer Key against Advt. No.12/2019 button.

Candidates can submit objections followed by the instructions.

No objections/query received by any other mode will be considered. Candidates can raise their objections if any by 18 January 2020 upto 5 PM. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the commission.

Direct Link to Download HSSC Answer Key 2020 against advt. no. 12/2019



Candidates will have to submit the objection along with the name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, question no. and Slot1/Slot2 on which the objection is raised otherwise their objections will not be considered. Candidates can check subjectwise HSSC Instructor Answer Key 2020 for Various Posts in the provided link.



