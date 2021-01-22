HSSC Arts and Craft Admit Card 2021: Upload Photograph and Signature till 25 Jan @hssc.gov.in, Teacher Exam on 31 Jan

HSSC Arts and Craft Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an important notice regarding written Examination for the Post of Art & Crafts Teacher Cat No. 22 against Advt no 06/2006 on its official website - hssc.gov.in. As per the notice, “Candidates who had applied against advertisement No. 06/2006, Cat No. 22 shall fill/upload their required details including Photograph and signature on the link i.e., ‘click here for Art & Crafts Teacher’ available on website of Commission from 22 January 2021 to 25 January 2021". Candidates can check the list of the candidates who are eligible to appear for HSSC Arts and Crafts Exam through the link below:

HSSC Arts and Crafts Teacher Candidates List for Exam

HSSC Arts and Crafts Teacher Notice for Uploading of Documents

HSSC Arts and Crafts Admit Card is also scheduled to be released on 22 January 2021. Candidates should note that the HSSC Arts Crafts Teacher Admit Card can not not be downloaded without uploading of recent photograph and signature.

HSSC Arts and Crafts Teacher exam is scheduled to be held on 31 January 2021 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 11:45 A.M.

HSSC Arts and Crafts Teacher Exam and Admit Card Notice

HSSC Arts and Crafts Exam Pattern:

Topic No. of Questions Marks Questions relating to academic knowledge of the respective subject 60 120 Questions relating to General Knowledge, General English & Hindi upto Matric Standard. 40 80 Total 100 200



The candidates will have to secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written test as mentioned below:-

General Category - 50%

SC, BC - 45%

ESM - 40%

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for Viva-Voce/Interview of 25 marks

The exam is being conducted to fill 816 vacancies of Art & Crafts Teacher advertised vide Advt. No. 6/2006, Cat. No. 22.