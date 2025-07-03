HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Download Category-wise Cut Off Marks PDF

HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the revised result for the HSSC Group D 2024-25 recruitment on 2nd July 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,596 vacancies for various Group D posts. The examination was held on 21st and 22nd October 2023 at 798 exam centres across 17 districts in Haryana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results by logging in at hssc.gov.in using their credentials. Along with the Haryana Group D results, the commission has also released the HSSC Group D cut-off marks in PDF format. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to move to the next stage of the selection process. According to the result PDF, a total of 13,75,151 registered for the exam and out of which only 8,550,61 had appeared. You can check the category-wise HSSC Group C Cut Off 2025 marks and download the merit list pdf here.

HSSC issued the Haryana Group D revised result after considering the updated categorisation of candidates under Other Scheduled Caste/Deprived Scheduled Caste (OSC/DSC). Earlier, the commission announced the result based on the Common Eligibility Test (94%) and the Socio-Economic criteria (5%), but now it has been changed to only CET exam. You can check the HSSC Group D result and cut off marks via the download link provided below:

The cut-off is highest for the UR category at 74.002 marks, closely followed by EWS at 73.065. Check the HSSC Group D 2025 cut off marks for all categories in the table below: