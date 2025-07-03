Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out at hssc.gov.in, Download Category-wise Cut Off Marks PDF

HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Group D Cut Off 2025 along with the revised result on its official website, hssc.gov.in. A total of 8,550,61 candidates appeared and competed for 7,596 Group D posts. Check the HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 for all categories here.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki
Jul 3, 2025, 13:30 IST
HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the revised result for the HSSC Group D 2024-25 recruitment on 2nd July 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,596 vacancies for various Group D posts. The examination was held on 21st and 22nd October 2023 at 798 exam centres across 17 districts in Haryana. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results by logging in at hssc.gov.in using their credentials.
Along with the Haryana Group D results, the commission has also released the HSSC Group D cut-off marks in PDF format. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying marks that candidates need to secure to move to the next stage of the selection process.
According to the result PDF, a total of 13,75,151 registered for the exam and out of which only 8,550,61 had appeared. You can check the category-wise HSSC Group C Cut Off 2025 marks and download the merit list pdf here.

HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 Out

HSSC issued the Haryana Group D revised result after considering the updated categorisation of candidates under Other Scheduled Caste/Deprived Scheduled Caste (OSC/DSC). Earlier, the commission announced the result based on the Common Eligibility Test (94%) and the Socio-Economic criteria (5%), but now it has been changed to only CET exam. You can check the HSSC Group D result and cut off marks via the download link provided below:

HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 PDF Download

Haryana Group D Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

The cut-off is highest for the UR category at 74.002 marks, closely followed by EWS at 73.065. Check the HSSC Group D 2025 cut off marks for all categories in the table below:

Category

Cut Off Marks

UR

74.0022325

UR ESM

39.1312029

UR VH

48.8065949

UR HH

38.1868593

UR OH

64.0505935

UR BD

47.8561907

EWS

73.0655698

EWS VH

48.6871871

EWS HH

39.3586533

EWS OH

64.9836417

BCA DFF

38.5459279

BCA VH

48.8065949

How to Download HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 PDF at hssc.gov.in?

HSSC has officially published the Group D Cut Off 2025 along with the revised result on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can easily access and download the cut-off marks PDF by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link titled ‘HSSC Group D Cut Off 2025 PDF’ and click on it.
  • The cut-off PDF will open in a new tab.
  • Download the PDF and check the category-wise cut-off marks for your reference.
  • Save a copy or take a printout for future use.

