HSSC Group D Result 2025: Download Revised Merit List at hssc.gov.in, Check Cutoff Here

Jul 3, 2025, 11:48 IST

HSSC Group D Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the results of group D recruitment exams on its official website. A total of 7,596 various vacancies are being filled under this recruitment drive. The result pdf for the additional post of Group D vide Advt. 1/2023 has been uploaded to download. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for HSSC Group D examinations can check and download the HSSC Result 2025 at hssc.gov.in.

Download HSSC Group D Result 2025

The detailed pdf download link for HSSC Group D Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below

HSSC Group D Result 2025 PDF Download Link

HSSC Group D Result 2025: What to do in case of any queries?

If any candidate has any grievance then the same may be raised online by visiting the link Grievances till 12.07.2025. No grievance shall be accepted through physical mode.

 HSSC Group D Result 2025 Overview

A total of 7,596 various vacancies under group D are are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below

Particulars 

Details

Exam Name

Group D

Conducting Body

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC))

No. of posts 

7,596 

Advt No.

1/2023

Result mode

PDF

Official website

https://www.hssc.gov.in

HSSC Group D Result 2025: How long will the link be available to upload documents?

All the candidates qualified in the HSSC Group D Result 2025 can upload their documents to the link after following the guidelines given on the notification pdf.  The link to upload the documents will be open from 02-07-2025 till 17-07-2025. Candidates should note that no further extension will be given after 17-07-2025.

How to Check Roll Number in HSSC Group D Result 2025?

If you have appeared in the Group D posts under HSSC vide Advt. 1/2023, you can check your result status with the Group D vide Advt. 1/2023 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.

How to download HSSC Group D Result 2025?

You can download the HSSC Group D Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to the official website- hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link Declaration of result for the additional post of Group-D vide Advt No. 01/2023 on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen with the pdf of the result.
Step 4: The Haryana HSSC Group D Results 2025 PDF will open in a new window.
Note: Download the HSSC Result 2025 and save the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

FAQs

  • HSSC Group D Result 2025: How long will the link be available to upload documents?
    +
    All the candidates qualified in the HSSC Group D Result 2025 can upload their documents to the link which will be open from 02-07-2025 till 17-07-2025. 

