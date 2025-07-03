HSSC Group D Result 2025: Download Revised Merit List at hssc.gov.in, Check Cutoff Here

HSSC Group D Result 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the results of group D recruitment exams on its official website. A total of 7,596 various vacancies are being filled under this recruitment drive. The result pdf for the additional post of Group D vide Advt. 1/2023 has been uploaded to download. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for HSSC Group D examinations can check and download the HSSC Result 2025 at hssc.gov.in. Download HSSC Group D Result 2025 The detailed pdf download link for HSSC Group D Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below HSSC Group D Result 2025 PDF Download Link HSSC Group D Result 2025: What to do in case of any queries? If any candidate has any grievance then the same may be raised online by visiting the link Grievances till 12.07.2025. No grievance shall be accepted through physical mode.

HSSC Group D Result 2025 Overview A total of 7,596 various vacancies under group D are are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below Particulars Details Exam Name Group D Conducting Body Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)) No. of posts 7,596 Advt No. 1/2023 Result mode PDF Official website https://www.hssc.gov.in HSSC Group D Result 2025: How long will the link be available to upload documents? All the candidates qualified in the HSSC Group D Result 2025 can upload their documents to the link after following the guidelines given on the notification pdf. The link to upload the documents will be open from 02-07-2025 till 17-07-2025. Candidates should note that no further extension will be given after 17-07-2025.