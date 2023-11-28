HSSC Group D result 2023 to Release Soon at hssc.gov.in, Check Details

HSSC Group D result 2023 will be released soon by the hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download the Haryana Group D Result.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is soon going to release the result for the post of HSSC CET Group D Result 2023. The exams were conducted on October 21 and 22 at various exam centres. The results will be provided in PDF format on hssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the HSSC CET Result by visiting the official website of the commission.

HSSC Group D Result Date

The result can be released in the month of December or January on the official website, although the commission has not provided specific dates. As per the data released by the commission, a total of 13.75 lakh candidates registered for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test and around 8.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The direct download link will be provided here.

What After HSSC Group D Result 2023

Candidates who will clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the various Group D Posts.

What is HSSC Group D Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Candidates can check the minimum cutoff marks of the exam through the table given below

Category Qualifying Marks UR 60-65 SC 45-50 BCA-A 50-55 BC-B 55-60

How to Download HSSC Group D Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab

Step 3: Select the" Haryana CET Group D Result 2023 Link".

Step 4: Download the result PDF

Step 5: Check the details of all shortlisted candidates

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

HSSC Group D Result Highlights

Given below are the highlights of HSSC Group D 2023 result through the table below: