HSSC HPSSSB 2020 Important Notice Released @hpsssb.hp.gov.in for Junior Engineer, Junior Officer and Other Posts

HSSC HPSSSB 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - HPSSB has released an important notice for recruitment to the post of Hostel Superintendent (Post Code 792), Electrician (Post Code 754), Junior Engineer (Post Code-765), Junior Officer (Post Code 787) Posts.

All those candidates whose name mentioned in the list available on HSSC Website, required to submit their bonafide Himachali certificate or certificate of passing Matric and Plus Two from any School/ Institutions situated within Himachal Pradesh in terms of advertisement through e-mail (sssb-hp@nic.in.) to the H.P. Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur within 03 days from the publication of this notice, failing which their candidature shall stand cancelled.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks secured in the written test and interview. Candidates can check the list of their names in the provided link. The online application for the aforesaid posts against advt. No. 36-1/2020 was started from 5 March 2020 to 3 April 2020 till 11.59 PM.

HSSC HPSSSB Junior Engineer (Post Code-765) Notice

HSSC HPSSSB Junior Officer (Post Code 787) Notice

HSSC HPSSSB Electrician (Post Code 754) Notice

HSSC HPSSSB Hostel Superintendent (Post Code 792) Notice