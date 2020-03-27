HSSC Instructor DV Dates 2020 Postponed , Check HSSC 12/2019 DV PDF @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Instructor DV Dates 2020 Postponed: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the Document Verification (DV) for various post of ITI Instructor against Advt. No. 12/2019, Cat No. 11, 12, 23, 26 , 09,10,13,19,24,17 and 21 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department. HSSC Instructor Scrutiny of Documents was scheduled from 01 April and 5 April 2020. Now, due to Coronavirus (COVID) - 19 Outbreak and country’s lockdown till 14 April, HSSC is postponing the DV till further orders. HSSC Instructor New DV Dates shall be announced in due course.

As per the official notice issued by HSSC “In continuation of earlier notices dated 03.03.2020,12.03.2020,13.03.2020, 14.03.2020 and 16.03.2020 for Scrutiny of Documents, it is notified for information to the candidates that due to Corona virus, the Commission has decided to postpone the Scrutiny of Documents which was fixed from 01.04.2020 to 15.04.2020 for various posts of ITI Instructors against Advt. No. 12/2019, Cat No. 11, 12, 23, 26 , 09,10,13,19,24,17 and 21 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department. The new schedule for Scrutiny of Documents will be notified later on”

HSSC Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the online written examination (Computer Based Test) for various posts of Instructors, against Advt. No. 12/2019, from 19 to 20 February 2020 & 22 to 23 February 2020 at various centers in the state.

Candidates should visit the the HSSC website www.hssc.gov.in or this page for latest updates on HSSC Instructor DV 2020.

HSSC Instructor DV Postponed PDF Download Advt 12/2019