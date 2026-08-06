HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: Check District-Wise List of Centres & Other Details Here

HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was conducted on 04-05 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination should know that the BSEH has released the HTET result on 05 August 2026 on its official website bseh.org.in. The candidates who have been selected will be required to complete the biometric verification process. The Biometric Verification process will be held between 10 August to 12 August at the designated examination centres across the state. One centre is assigned to each of the 22 districts in the state. The candidates can visit the nearest verification centre and get their process done.

HTET Result 2026 Highlights

The HTET result has been released by the BSEH on its official website, bseh.org.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website using application ID/ registration number and DOB. Check the highlights in the table below: