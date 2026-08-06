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HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: Check District-Wise List of Centres & Other Details Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 12:26 IST

HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET result 2025 on 05 August 2026 on its official website bseh.org.in. The candidates who have qualified the exam are required to appear for the biometric verification process scheduled between 10-12 August 2026. Check the district-wise list of biometric verification centres.

HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: Check District-Wise List of Centres & Other Details Here
HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: Check District-Wise List of Centres & Other Details Here

Key Points

  • HTET 2026 results were released on August 05, 2026, on bseh.org.in.
  • Biometric verification for qualified candidates is from Aug 10-12, 2026.
  • Candidates must bring original photo ID and admit card for verification.

HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was conducted on 04-05 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination should know that the BSEH has released the HTET result on 05 August 2026 on its official website bseh.org.in. The candidates who have been selected will be required to complete the biometric verification process. The Biometric Verification process will be held between 10 August to 12 August at the designated examination centres across the state. One centre is assigned to each of the 22 districts in the state. The candidates can visit the nearest verification centre and get their process done.

HTET Result 2026 Highlights

The HTET result has been released by the BSEH on its official website, bseh.org.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website using application ID/ registration number and DOB. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH)

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025

Written Exam Date

04-05 July 2026

Answer Key Release Date

05 August 2026

Final Result Date

05 August 2026

Biometric Verification Dates

10 August to 12 August 2026

Official Website

bseh.org.in

HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026

The candidates who have qualified the HTET exam for PRT, TGT, or PGT level must have to complete the biometric verification process. The biometric verification should be completed within the prescribed dates i.e. 10-12 August 2026 between 09:00 am to 05:00 pm.

HTET District-Wise Biometric Verification Centres 2026

To complete the biometric verification process, the candidates are required to visit the nearest centre between 10-12 August. The verification centres are allotted to each district across the state.

S.No.

District

Centre Name

1.

Ambala

PKR Jain Kanya Senior Secondary School, Ambala City

2.

Bhiwani

Confidential - 2 Branch Store, Haryana School Education Board Campus, Bhiwani

3.

Faridabad

Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Sector - 16, Near Kisan Bhawan, Faridabad

4.

Fatehabad

Government Girls Senior Secondary School near Valmiki Chowk, Fatehabad

5.

Gurugram

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector - 04, Gurugram

6.

Hisar

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Hisar (Near Sushila Bhavan)

7.

Jhajjar

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar

8.

Jind

Jat Senior Secondary School, Jind

9.

Karnal

D.A.V Senior Secondary School (Boys), Karnal

10.

Kaithal

Government Senior Secondary School, Near Committee Chowk, Kaithal

11.

Kurukshetra

Government Senior Secondary School, Devidaspura, Kurukshetra

12.

Mahendragarh

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Narnaul

13.

Panchkula

District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Sec - 02, Panchkula

14.

Panipat

S.D. Senior Secondary School, G.T. Road, Panipat

15.

Rewari

Hindu Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Rewari

16.

Rohtak

Vaish Senior Secondary School, Rohtak

17.

Sirsa

R.S.D. Senior Secondary School, Sirsa

18.

Sonipat

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sonipat (Murthal Adda)

19.

Yamuna Nagar

Shaheed Naveen Vaid Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

20.

Nuh

Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School - 2, Nuh

21.

Palwal

Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) near Agra Chowk, Palwal

22.

Charkhi Dadri

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Charkhi Dadri

Documents to Carry for HTET Biometric Verification

Candidates are required to carry the following documents for biometric verification:

  • One original valid photo identity proof

  • Original candidate copy of the Admit Card

There will be no entry without these documents. Photocopy, scanned copy, digital copy of the admit card and photo identity proof will not be accepted.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 12:26 IST

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