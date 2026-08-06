HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: Check District-Wise List of Centres & Other Details Here
HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET result 2025 on 05 August 2026 on its official website bseh.org.in. The candidates who have qualified the exam are required to appear for the biometric verification process scheduled between 10-12 August 2026. Check the district-wise list of biometric verification centres.
Key Points
- HTET 2026 results were released on August 05, 2026, on bseh.org.in.
- Biometric verification for qualified candidates is from Aug 10-12, 2026.
- Candidates must bring original photo ID and admit card for verification.
HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) was conducted on 04-05 July 2026. The candidates who have appeared for the examination should know that the BSEH has released the HTET result on 05 August 2026 on its official website bseh.org.in. The candidates who have been selected will be required to complete the biometric verification process. The Biometric Verification process will be held between 10 August to 12 August at the designated examination centres across the state. One centre is assigned to each of the 22 districts in the state. The candidates can visit the nearest verification centre and get their process done.
HTET Result 2026 Highlights
The HTET result has been released by the BSEH on its official website, bseh.org.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website using application ID/ registration number and DOB. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH)
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025
|
Written Exam Date
|
04-05 July 2026
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
05 August 2026
|
Final Result Date
|
05 August 2026
|
Biometric Verification Dates
|
10 August to 12 August 2026
|
Official Website
|
bseh.org.in
HTET Biometric Verification Date 2026
The candidates who have qualified the HTET exam for PRT, TGT, or PGT level must have to complete the biometric verification process. The biometric verification should be completed within the prescribed dates i.e. 10-12 August 2026 between 09:00 am to 05:00 pm.
HTET District-Wise Biometric Verification Centres 2026
To complete the biometric verification process, the candidates are required to visit the nearest centre between 10-12 August. The verification centres are allotted to each district across the state.
|
S.No.
|
District
|
Centre Name
|
1.
|
Ambala
|
PKR Jain Kanya Senior Secondary School, Ambala City
|
2.
|
Bhiwani
|
Confidential - 2 Branch Store, Haryana School Education Board Campus, Bhiwani
|
3.
|
Faridabad
|
Government Model Sanskriti Primary School, Sector - 16, Near Kisan Bhawan, Faridabad
|
4.
|
Fatehabad
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School near Valmiki Chowk, Fatehabad
|
5.
|
Gurugram
|
Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector - 04, Gurugram
|
6.
|
Hisar
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Hisar (Near Sushila Bhavan)
|
7.
|
Jhajjar
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar
|
8.
|
Jind
|
Jat Senior Secondary School, Jind
|
9.
|
Karnal
|
D.A.V Senior Secondary School (Boys), Karnal
|
10.
|
Kaithal
|
Government Senior Secondary School, Near Committee Chowk, Kaithal
|
11.
|
Kurukshetra
|
Government Senior Secondary School, Devidaspura, Kurukshetra
|
12.
|
Mahendragarh
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Narnaul
|
13.
|
Panchkula
|
District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Sec - 02, Panchkula
|
14.
|
Panipat
|
S.D. Senior Secondary School, G.T. Road, Panipat
|
15.
|
Rewari
|
Hindu Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Rewari
|
16.
|
Rohtak
|
Vaish Senior Secondary School, Rohtak
|
17.
|
Sirsa
|
R.S.D. Senior Secondary School, Sirsa
|
18.
|
Sonipat
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sonipat (Murthal Adda)
|
19.
|
Yamuna Nagar
|
Shaheed Naveen Vaid Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, Yamunanagar
|
20.
|
Nuh
|
Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School - 2, Nuh
|
21.
|
Palwal
|
Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) near Agra Chowk, Palwal
|
22.
|
Charkhi Dadri
|
Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Charkhi Dadri
Documents to Carry for HTET Biometric Verification
Candidates are required to carry the following documents for biometric verification:
-
One original valid photo identity proof
-
Original candidate copy of the Admit Card
There will be no entry without these documents. Photocopy, scanned copy, digital copy of the admit card and photo identity proof will not be accepted.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.