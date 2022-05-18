HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 390 Posts@hurl.net.in,Check Eligibility

HURL has invited online application for the 390 Non Executive post on its official website. Check NCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited online application for recruitment to the 390 Non-Executive poss including Junior

Engineer, Engineer Assistant, Quality Assistant, Lab Assistant and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24 May 2022.



Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.A/B.SC/B.Com/B.SC in

Physics/Chemistry/ Mathematics/Three-years Full Time Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022:

Advt. No. NE/1/2022

Important Dates HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 May 2022



Vacancy Details HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022:

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-30

Engineer Assistant (I)-45

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-15

Engineer Assistant (I)-30

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-15

Engineer Assistant (I)-30

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-15

Engineer Assistant (I)-15

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-33

Engineer Assistant (I)-36

Engineer Assistant (I)-18

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)-24

Engineer Assistant (I)-24

Junior Store Assistant (II)-03

Store Assistant (I)-06

Store Assistant (II)-03

Junior Lab Assistant (II)-18

Lab Assistant (I)-18

Junior Quality Assistant (II)-06

Quality Assistant (I)-06

Eligibility Criteria HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)/Engineer Assistant (I): Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks in aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a

recognized Institute /University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma.

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)/Engineer Assistant (I): Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks in aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a recognized Institute /University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma.

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)/Engineer Assistant (I): Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks inn aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical / Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)/Engineer Assistant (I): Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks in aggregate /Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma.

Junior Engineer Assistant (II)/Engineer Assistant (I): Three-years Full Time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate.

Engineer Assistant (I): Three-years Full Time Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



How to Apply HURL Non Executive Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of HURL website, www.hurl.net.in on or before 24 May 2022.