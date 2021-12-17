IARI Recruitment 2021-2022 Notification for 641 Technician Posts Soon @iari.res.in, Details Here

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is soon going to release the IARI Recruitment notification for Technician post. Check IARI Recruitment 2021 application process and others details here.

IARI Technician Recruitment 2021 Notification: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) is soon going to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Technician. As per the reports, IARI Technician Online Application will commence from 18 December 2021 and the last date of submitting online application is 10 January 2022.

A total of 641 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. According to the reports, candidates cab apply online 10th passed and the age should be between 18 years to 30 years can apply for IARI Technician Recruitment 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website on iari.res.in for the latest updates.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 December 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 10 January 2022

IARI Technician Vacancy Details

Technician (T-1) - 641

Gen-286

SC-93

ST-68

OBC- 133

EWS-61

IARI Technician Salary:

Rs. 21700 (Basic) + allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria for IARI Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th passed or equivalent

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

How to Apply for IARI Technician Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 18 December 2021 to 10 January 2022