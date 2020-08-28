Study at Home
IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Expected in September @ibps.in: Exam from 12 Dec, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Updates Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is soon going to release the recruitment notification for the post of Clerical (IBPS CWE CLERKS-X 2020) on its official website. As per the reports, IBPS Clerk Notification is expected in the second week of September. Check eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, application process and other updates here.

Aug 28, 2020 19:12 IST
IBPS Clerk Recrutiment 2020
IBPS Clerk 2020 : The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is soon going to release the recruitment notification for the post of Clerical (IBPS CWE CLERKS-X 2020) on its official website. As per the reports, IBPS Clerk Notification is expected in the second week of September 2020. All such candidates who are eagerly waiting to apply for IBPS Clerk are advised to keep a track on the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk selection will be done on the basis of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam and IBPS Clerk Main Exam. As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 19 December 2020. Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled on 24 January 2021. As per the official calendar “The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable”

IBPS Clerk 2020 registration process will be through online mode only The bank will invite online application through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) on www.ibps.in. Candidates with Graduation Degree eligible to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020.

The recruitment will be done to fill up the vacancies across the country in various bank such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India etc.

More details on IBPS Clerk Exam 2020 such as exam pattern, application form, salary, are available below in this article.

IBPS Clerk 2020 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - September 2020
  • Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: November 2020
  • Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November to December 2020
  • Download of IBPS Clerk Call Letters for Pre Online examination - November 2020
  • IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Examination : 12, 13, 19 December 2020
  • Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2020/ January 2021
  • Download of IBPS Clerk Mains Call letter – Main: January 2021
  • IBPS Mains Online Examination – Main: 21 January 2021
  • Provisional Allotment: April 2021

IBPS Clerk 2020 Vacancy Details

Clerk

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS Clerk Post

Educational Qualification

  • A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
  • The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.
  • Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Age Limit:

20 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for IBPS Clerk Posts

The selection of the candidates will be based CRP Online exams which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1 - Computer Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer Based Mains exam (200 Marks) followed by interview round. Final selection will be on the basis of IBPS Clerk Mains and Ibps Clerk Interview

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern (Prelims):

Subject

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

English Language

30

30

20 mins

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 mins

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 mins

Total

100 Questions

100 Marks

60 Minutes (1 Hour)

 

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

General/ Financial Awareness

50

50

35 mins

General English

40

40

35 mins

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

 

50

60

45 mins

Quantitative Ability

50

50

45 minutes

Total

190 Questions

200 Marks

160 Minutes (2 House and 40 minutes)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted

IBPS Clerk 2020 Provisional Allotment

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on IBPS website

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020  ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post in the prescribed format through the official website of IBPS

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk 2020

  • Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates
  • Rs. 600 /- for all others

FAQ

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

What is the IBPS Clerk Eligibility ?

Graduation

What is IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam Date ?

The exam will be held on 12, 13 and 19 December 2020.

When will IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Release ?

The notification expected in September

