IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Expected in September @ibps.in: Exam from 12 Dec, Check Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Updates Here

IBPS Clerk 2020 : The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is soon going to release the recruitment notification for the post of Clerical (IBPS CWE CLERKS-X 2020) on its official website. As per the reports, IBPS Clerk Notification is expected in the second week of September 2020. All such candidates who are eagerly waiting to apply for IBPS Clerk are advised to keep a track on the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk selection will be done on the basis of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam and IBPS Clerk Main Exam. As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS Clerk 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 19 December 2020. Candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam which is scheduled on 24 January 2021. As per the official calendar “The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable”

IBPS Clerk 2020 registration process will be through online mode only The bank will invite online application through Common Recruitment Process (CRP) on www.ibps.in. Candidates with Graduation Degree eligible to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020.

The recruitment will be done to fill up the vacancies across the country in various bank such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India etc.

More details on IBPS Clerk Exam 2020 such as exam pattern, application form, salary, are available below in this article.

IBPS Clerk 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - September 2020

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: November 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November to December 2020

Download of IBPS Clerk Call Letters for Pre Online examination - November 2020

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Online Examination : 12, 13, 19 December 2020

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: December 2020/ January 2021

Download of IBPS Clerk Mains Call letter – Main: January 2021

IBPS Mains Online Examination – Main: 21 January 2021

Provisional Allotment: April 2021

IBPS Clerk 2020 Vacancy Details

Clerk

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS Clerk Post

Educational Qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Age Limit:

20 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for IBPS Clerk Posts

The selection of the candidates will be based CRP Online exams which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Phase 1 - Computer Based Preliminary Objective Type Test (100 marks) and Phase – 2 Computer Based Mains exam (200 Marks) followed by interview round. Final selection will be on the basis of IBPS Clerk Mains and Ibps Clerk Interview

IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern (Prelims):

Subject No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 mins Numerical Ability 35 35 20 mins Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 mins Total 100 Questions 100 Marks 60 Minutes (1 Hour)

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern:

Subject No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Time General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 mins General English 40 40 35 mins Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 mins Quantitative Ability 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 Questions 200 Marks 160 Minutes (2 House and 40 minutes)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted

IBPS Clerk 2020 Provisional Allotment

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on IBPS website

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post in the prescribed format through the official website of IBPS

Application Fees for IBPS Clerk 2020