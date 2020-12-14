IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut Off Marks of Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam has concluded successfully. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to seek recruitment in the clerical cadre of the public sector banks. IBPS seeks to fill a total of 2557 vacancies under the CRP Clerks X recruitment drive. Candidates who gave the IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims exam can check here the expected cut-off marks. We have guesstimated the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of online preliminary exam that was conducted on 5th, 12th & 13th December 2020. Also, have a look at the state-wise previous year cut off marks here for preliminary exam below.

The official cut off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who will be able to score the cut off marks will get shortlisted to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 examination. For the ease of candidates, we have provided below the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off marks. Before going through the cut off marks, have a look at the factors that affect the IBPS Clerk Cut off:

Factors determining IBPS Clerk Cut off 2020

The IBPS Clerk cut-off is prepared by the IBPS on the basis of following factor:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Number of candidates who gave the exam

- Difficulty level of exam

- Trends of Previous Year Cut-off

- Marking scheme

- Reservation Norms

Expected Cut-Off for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam consisted of Easy to Moderate Level Questions from three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer. Let’s look at sectional IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2020 for Prelims Exam below:

Section Maximum Marks Expected Cut Off Marks

(Sectional) English Language 30 10 to 12 Reasoning Ability 35 10 to 12 Numerical Ability 35 9 to 10

Category-wise Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

Category Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) General 60-65 EWS 55-60 OBC 50-55 SC 45-50 ST 40-45

Note: The cut off marks shared here are guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of the prelims exam, as shared by candidates who gave the exam. It is solely upon the IBPS to fix the official Cut Off. Candidates should visit the official website ibps.in frequently to get latest updates.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

Have a look at the state-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks for the Prelims Exam below:

State Cut Off (General Category) Andhra Pradesh 66.25 Assam 63 Bihar 65 Delhi 71.75 (General) 67 (OBC) Gujarat 67 Haryana 68.5 Himachal Pradesh 41.25 (OBC) 62.25 (General) Jammu & Kashmir – Jharkhand 73 (OBC & General) Karnataka 53.25 (EWS) Kerala 73.5 Madhya Pradesh 70 Maharashtra 61.50 Odisha 71.50 Punjab 66.25 Rajasthan 71.25 Tamil Nadu 57.75 Telangana 61 Uttar Pradesh 68.25 Uttarakhand 76 West Bengal 70.75

What's next for candidates who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020?

After clearing the official cut-off marks, candidates will be called for the online main examination. Have a look at the details of IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam below:

Section No.of Questions Marks Time General/Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability 50 60 45 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Total 190 MCQs 200 Marks 160 minutes

The Mains exam will be held online. The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format. There will be negative marking of one-fourth marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates.

Watch this space for more updates on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020.