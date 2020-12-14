IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut Off Marks of Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam has concluded successfully. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to seek recruitment in the clerical cadre of the public sector banks. IBPS seeks to fill a total of 2557 vacancies under the CRP Clerks X recruitment drive. Candidates who gave the IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims exam can check here the expected cut-off marks. We have guesstimated the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of online preliminary exam that was conducted on 5th, 12th & 13th December 2020. Also, have a look at the state-wise previous year cut off marks here for preliminary exam below.
The official cut off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who will be able to score the cut off marks will get shortlisted to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 examination. For the ease of candidates, we have provided below the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off marks. Before going through the cut off marks, have a look at the factors that affect the IBPS Clerk Cut off:
Factors determining IBPS Clerk Cut off 2020
The IBPS Clerk cut-off is prepared by the IBPS on the basis of following factor:
- Total Number of vacancies
- Number of candidates who gave the exam
- Difficulty level of exam
- Trends of Previous Year Cut-off
- Marking scheme
- Reservation Norms
Expected Cut-Off for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam
The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam consisted of Easy to Moderate Level Questions from three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer. Let’s look at sectional IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2020 for Prelims Exam below:
|
Section
|
Maximum Marks
|
Expected Cut Off Marks
|
English Language
|
30
|
10 to 12
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
10 to 12
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
9 to 10
Category-wise Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
General
|
60-65
|
EWS
|
55-60
|
OBC
|
50-55
|
SC
|
45-50
|
ST
|
40-45
Note: The cut off marks shared here are guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of the prelims exam, as shared by candidates who gave the exam. It is solely upon the IBPS to fix the official Cut Off. Candidates should visit the official website ibps.in frequently to get latest updates.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019
Have a look at the state-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks for the Prelims Exam below:
|
State
|
Cut Off (General Category)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
66.25
|
Assam
|
63
|
Bihar
|
65
|
Delhi
|
71.75 (General)
67 (OBC)
|
Gujarat
|
67
|
Haryana
|
68.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
41.25 (OBC)
62.25 (General)
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
–
|
Jharkhand
|
73 (OBC & General)
|
Karnataka
|
53.25 (EWS)
|
Kerala
|
73.5
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
70
|
Maharashtra
|
61.50
|
Odisha
|
71.50
|
Punjab
|
66.25
|
Rajasthan
|
71.25
|
Tamil Nadu
|
57.75
|
Telangana
|
61
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
68.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
76
|
West Bengal
|
70.75
What's next for candidates who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020?
After clearing the official cut-off marks, candidates will be called for the online main examination. Have a look at the details of IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam below:
|
Section
|
No.of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
Total
|
190 MCQs
|
200 Marks
|
160 minutes
The Mains exam will be held online. The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ) format. There will be negative marking of one-fourth marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates.
Watch this space for more updates on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020.