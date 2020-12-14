IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Check Expected Cut Off Marks of Prelims Exam & Previous Year Cut-off Here

IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020: Check here the expected cut off marks of the IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims exam that was conducted online on 5th, 12th & 13th December 2020. Also, have a look at the state-wise previous year cut off marks here for preliminary exam.

Dec 14, 2020 11:19 IST
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam has concluded successfully. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to seek recruitment in the clerical cadre of the public sector banks. IBPS seeks to fill a total of 2557 vacancies under the CRP Clerks X recruitment drive. Candidates who gave the IBPS Clerk 2020 prelims exam can check here the expected cut-off marks. We have guesstimated the IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of online preliminary exam that was conducted on 5th, 12th & 13th December 2020. Also, have a look at the state-wise previous year cut off marks here for preliminary exam below.

The official cut off marks will be revealed by the IBPS along with the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who will be able to score the cut off marks will get shortlisted to appear for the IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 examination. For the ease of candidates, we have provided below the IBPS Clerk Expected Cut Off marks. Before going through the cut off marks, have a look at the factors that affect the IBPS Clerk Cut off:

Factors determining IBPS Clerk Cut off 2020

The IBPS Clerk cut-off is prepared by the IBPS on the basis of following factor:

- Total Number of vacancies

- Number of candidates who gave the exam

- Difficulty level of exam

- Trends of Previous Year Cut-off

- Marking scheme

- Reservation Norms

Expected Cut-Off for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam consisted of Easy to Moderate Level Questions from three sections - English Language, Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability. There was a negative marking of one-fourth marks for each wrong answer. Let’s look at sectional IBPS Clerk Expected Cut-Off 2020 for Prelims Exam below:

Section

Maximum Marks

Expected Cut Off Marks
(Sectional)

English Language

30

10 to 12

Reasoning Ability

35

10 to 12

Numerical Ability

35

9 to 10

Category-wise Expected Cut Off Marks for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

General

60-65

EWS

55-60

OBC

50-55

SC

45-50

ST

40-45

Note: The cut off marks shared here are guesstimated on the basis of difficulty level of the prelims exam, as shared by candidates who gave the exam. It is solely upon the IBPS to fix the official Cut Off. Candidates should visit the official website ibps.in frequently to get latest updates.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2019

Have a look at the state-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks for the Prelims Exam below:

State

Cut Off (General Category)

Andhra Pradesh

66.25

Assam

63

Bihar

65

Delhi

71.75 (General)

67 (OBC)

Gujarat

67

Haryana

68.5

Himachal Pradesh

41.25 (OBC)

62.25  (General)

Jammu & Kashmir

Jharkhand

73 (OBC & General)

Karnataka

53.25 (EWS)

Kerala

73.5

Madhya Pradesh

70

Maharashtra

61.50

Odisha

71.50

Punjab

66.25

Rajasthan

71.25

Tamil Nadu

57.75

Telangana

61

Uttar Pradesh

68.25

Uttarakhand

76

West Bengal

70.75

What's next for candidates who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020?

After clearing the official cut-off marks, candidates will be called for the online main examination. Have a look at the details of IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam below:

Section

No.of  Questions

Marks

Time

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35 minutes

General English

40

40

35 minutes

Computer Knowledge & Reasoning Ability

50

60

45 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45 minutes

Total

190 MCQs

200 Marks

160 minutes

The Mains exam will be held online. The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice (MCQ)  format. There will be negative marking of one-fourth marks in the exam for each wrong answer marked by candidates.

Watch this space for more updates on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2020.

