IBPS Clerk English Questions Solved Problems with Detailed Solutions: 15+ Questions and Answers

IBPS Clerk is one of the most competitive banking exams conducted annually to recruit candidates for clerical posts in 11 public sector banks. These posts are filled through CRP-CSA. The IBPS Clerk 2025 prelims exam is scheduled for October 4th and 5th to recruit 10696 vacancies. With over 12.32 lakh candidates registered, the level of competition is extremely high. This makes it crucial for aspirants to rely on the best study materials and practice important English questions for IBPS Clerk 2025 to gain a competitive edge. Among all subjects, the English Language section is often considered both easy and scoring. It evaluates candidates’ grammar knowledge, vocabulary, comprehension ability, and overall language skills. Key topics include Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Error Detection, Cloze Test, Para Jumbles, and Grammar-based questions. To help you strengthen this section, we have compiled a set of IBPS Clerk English important questions that you must practice before the exam.

IBPS Clerk English Important Questions As per IBPS Clerk Syllabus, the English Language section is included in both the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains exams. Aspirants must prepare it thoroughly to same time and efforts. This section is designed to assess candidates’ understanding of grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and verbal ability. List of Important IBPS Clerk English Questions with Answers Question 1: Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blanks. The monk’s teachings, though ancient, still ______ relevance today and continue to ______ seekers across the globe. (a) retain, inspire (b) attain, infuse (c) detain, revive (d) reclaim, console (e) preserve, enlighten Answer: a) retain, inspire Question 2: He carry the (A)/ heavy suitcase (B)/ up the stairs (C)/ without any help. (D) (a) A (b) B

(c) C (d) D (e) No error Answer: a) A Question 3: She carefully book into the antique vase on the wooden shelf, ensuring it wouldn't tip over. (a) refused (b) placed (c) misplaced (d) returned (e) No replacement required Answer: b) placed Question 4: Among the given options, choose the word with the most similar meaning of the given word. ELIMINATING (a) accomplish (b) adaptive (c) removal (d) regulating (e) introducing Answer: (c) removal Question 5: Everything is funny, as long as it is happening too somebody else. (a) has been happening for (b) is happening to (c) was happening too (d) could have happened to (e) No improvement required Answer: (b) is happening to Question 6: This is the house that Jack built it. (a) that Jack is building it (b) Which Jack built it (c) whom Jack built (d) that Jack built (e) No improvement required

Answer: (d) that Jack built Question 7: In no way do I agree with what you’re saying. (a) In no way I do (b) In no way I don’t (c) No way I don’t (d) Do I in no way (e) No improvement required Answer: (e) No improvement required Directions (Questions 8 to 11): In each of the questions given below a sentence is given with three words in bold. Choose the option which gives the correct sequence of these words to make the sentence grammatically and contextually correct. Question 8: The U.P. ordinance not only conflict (A) guaranteed fundamental rights but is also in violates (B) with existing (C) personal laws (a) ABC (b) BAC (c) CAB (d) ACB (e) None of these Answer: (d) ACB Question 9: The deficit (A) changes in the sector brought in through the three laws have aggravated (B) the trust abrupt (C) of the government.

(a) ABC (b) CAB (c) BAC (d) CBA (e) None of these Answer: (d) CBA Question 10: The Chinese Communist Party initially aftermath (A) nationalism as a co-option embraced (B) in the strategy (C) of the Tiananmen Square massacre (a) None of these (b) CAB (c) ABC (d) BCA (e) CBA Answer: (e) CBA Question 11: The Supreme Court has been asking States to reservation (A) quantifiable data to justify (B) their levels of produce (C). (a) None of these (b) CAB (c) ACB (d) BCA (e) CBA Answer: (e) CBA Question 12: A. Public activity should B. Be available C. To the public D. Only information E. Bearing a nexus to (a) DEABC (b) EDABC (c) No rearrangement possible (d) AEBDC (e) CEDAB Answer: (a) DEABC Question 13: (A) Apart from contributing/(B) to air pollution, a large number/(C) of vehicles on the Indian roads/ (D)also contributes to noise pollution/ (E)No Error.

(a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No Error Answer: (d) D Question 14: (A) You had better/(B) to watch the/(C) way you talk to/ (D)me in the future/(E)No Error. (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) No Error Answer: (b) B Directions (Questions 15 to 17): In the following questions five sentences are given. You have to rearrange these sentences to make a contextually meaningful paragraph. Later, answer the follow-up questions. A. And because no light can get out, people can't see black holes. B. The gravity is so strong because matter has been squeezed into a tiny space. C. A black hole is a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light can not get out. D. This compression happens when a star is dying. E. They are invisible and space telescopes with special tools can help find black holes. Question 15: Which of the following would be the correct order of sentences after

rearrangement? (a) DEBAC (b) CBDAE (c) ABCED (d) BACED (e) CEDAB Answer: (b) CBDAE Question 16: Which of the following would be the THIRD sentence after rearrangement? (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) E Answer: (d) D Question 17: Which of the following would be the FIRST sentence after rearrangement? (a) A (b) B (c) C (d) D (e) E Answer: (c) C Question 18: Which of the following would be the LAST sentence after rearrangement? (a) A (b) B (c) E (d) D (e) C Answer: (c) E IBPS Clerk English Questions 2025: Topic-Wise Weightage The English Language section in IBPS Clerk Prelims carries 30 questions for 30 marks. Below is the topic-wise analysis based on previous year question papers: Topics Expected number of questions Reading Comprehension 7-10 Cloze Test 5-7 Grammatical error 4-6 Para Jumbles 4-5 Fill in the blanks 3-4 Sentence Improvement 2-3 Vocabulary 1-2