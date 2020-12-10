IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 Out @ibps.in, Download Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT) Prelims Call Letter, Exam on 6 January 2021

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), on 10 December 2020 has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (PO/MT). Candidates, who have applied for IBPS PO New Recruitment 2020 under CRP- PO/MT-X between 28 October and 11 November 2020, can download IBPS Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can also download IBPS PO/MT Admit Card, directly, login into the link:

IBPS PO Admit Card Download Link

IBPS PO New Exam is scheduled to be held on 06 January 2021 (Wednesday). The candidates should carry their admit card along with ID Proof in original and a photocopy at the exam centre. They should follow all the instructions in view COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of mask and gloves, maintaining social distancing etc.

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern

IBPS PO will be conducted through online mode. There will be 100 Objective type questions of 100 marks on:

English Language - 30 Questions of 30 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 Questions of 35 Marks

Each section will be given 20 minutes to complete each section. So candidates have to manage their time accordingly. There will be negative marking of 1/4 of the marks for each wrong answer. The medium of the paper is English and Hindi.



The candidates can practice the mock test through the link below:

IBPS PO Sample Paper

IBPS PO Selection Process

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS PO Mains Exam. Those who qualify in the online Main examination will be called for an Interview of 100 marks, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS.

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 ?