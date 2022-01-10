IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022 Released on ibps.in, Download Link Here

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on ibps.in. Check Exam Pattern, Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, and other latest updates here.

IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Participating Banks. Candidates who have qualified for IBPS PO Mains Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022 will be available from today onwards.i.e. 10 January to 22 January 2022. The candidates can download their IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Download IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Now Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card2022 and save it for future reference.

Download IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022

IBPS PO Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 22 January 2022 at various exam centres. The candidates can download IBPS PO/MT Mains Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link. Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks. The scheme of the exam is given below.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Scheme

Name of the tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Version of Tests Time Type of Test Reasoning and Computer Aptitude 45 60 English & Hindi 60 minutes Objective General/ Economy / Banking Awareness 40 40 English & Hindi 35 minutes Objective English Language 35 40 English & Hindi 40 minutes Objective Data Analysis & Interpretation 35 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes Objective TOTAL 155 200 3 hours English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 English 30 minutes Descriptive Grand Total 225 3 hours 30 minutes

Candidates should note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.