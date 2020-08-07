IBPS PO Salary 2020: Check Revised Vacancies, In-hand Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion

IBPS PO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Revised Vacancies & Job Profile: IBPS invites online applications from eligible candidates for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in various public sector banks. IBPS has also revised vacancies for the IBPS PO 2020 to 1417 Vacancy. Here in this article, we have shared the information related to the IBPS PO 2020 jobs including the in-hand salary after 7th Pay Commission, pay scale, job profile, nature of work, promotion policy and perks enjoyed by POs in banks.

IBPS PO is one of the most desired jobs by the aspirants. Every year, around lakhs of candidates look forward to IBPS PO Vacancy announcements. This year, IBPS has announced a total of 1417 vacancies of PO/MT in the banks. The post not only offers a bank jobs of good reputation but also a handsome salary. Have a look at the pay scale of probationary officers below along with the revised vacancies and participating banks:

IBPS PO Revised Vacancy 2020 Participating Bank Vacancy Bank of Baroda 0 Bank of India 734 Bank of Maharashtra 250 Canara Bank - Central Bank of India 0 Indian Bank - Indian Overseas Bank 0 Punjab National Bank - Punjab & Sind Bank 83 UCO Bank 350 Total 1417

IBPS PO Salary & Pay Scale

The IBPS PO Salary Structure is consist of different components including basic pay, increments, allowances and perks. Have a look at the in-hand salary, pay scale and allowances of IBPS POs below:

IBPS PO Pay Scale - Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

IBPS PO Basic Pay - Rs 23,700 with Rs 980 Increment for 7 Years

IBPS PO Basic Pay after 7 Years - Rs 30560 with Rs 1145 Increment for 2 Years

Maximum Basic Salary after 7+2+7 Years increments - Rs 42 ,020

IBPS PO In-hand Salary as per 10th Bipartite Settlement

IBPS PO Salary Structure Basic Pay Rs 23,700 Special Allowance (SA) Rs 1836.75 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs 10163.63 CCA Rs 870 HRA Rs 2133.00 Gross In-hand Salary with HRA Rs 38,703.38

IBPS PO Allowances & Perks

Bank POs are eligible to enjoy a few allowances and perks including HRA, DA:

House Rent Allowance (HRA): 7% to 9% of Basic pay

Dearness Allowance (DA): 39.8% of Basic Pay

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA): 3% or 4%

Special Allowance (SA): 7.75% of Basic pay

Note: The percentage of these allowances may vary on the basis of place of posting.

IBPS PO Promotion Policy 2020

The post of IBPS Bank PO is as that of Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) officers in the banks. The post offers a good career growth in terms of position as well as salary. The scale of basic salary of IBPS PO ranges from Rs 23700 to Rs 42020. On their promotion, the IBPS PO tends to comes under Middle Management Grade Scale II or III (MMGS) or Senior Management Grade Scale IV or V (SMGS).

IBPS PO Job Profile: Role & Responsibility

Let's look at the roles and responsibilities of a probationary officer in a public sector bank below:

Oversee all the banking activities

Manage departments such as Accounts, Finance, Marketing, Loans, etc.

Processing of loans