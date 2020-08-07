IBPS PO Salary 2020: Check Revised Vacancies, In-hand Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion

IBPS PO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Revised Vacancies & Job Profile: IBPS invites online applications from eligible candidates for IBPS PO Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in various public sector banks. IBPS has also revised vacancies for the IBPS PO 2020 to 1417 Vacancy. Here in this article, we have shared the information related to the IBPS PO 2020 jobs including the in-hand salary after 7th Pay Commission, pay scale, job profile, nature of work, promotion policy and perks enjoyed by POs in banks.
IBPS PO is one of the most desired jobs by the aspirants. Every year, around lakhs of candidates look forward to IBPS PO Vacancy announcements. This year, IBPS has announced a total of 1417 vacancies of PO/MT in the banks. The post not only offers a bank jobs of good reputation but also a handsome salary. Have a look at the pay scale of probationary officers below along with the revised vacancies and participating banks:
|
IBPS PO Revised Vacancy 2020
|
Participating Bank
|
Vacancy
|
Bank of Baroda
|
0
|
Bank of India
|
734
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
250
|
Canara Bank
|
-
|
Central Bank of India
|
0
|
Indian Bank
|
-
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
0
|
Punjab National Bank
|
-
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
83
|
UCO Bank
|
350
|
Total
|
1417
IBPS PO Salary & Pay Scale
The IBPS PO Salary Structure is consist of different components including basic pay, increments, allowances and perks. Have a look at the in-hand salary, pay scale and allowances of IBPS POs below:
IBPS PO Pay Scale - Rs 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
IBPS PO Basic Pay - Rs 23,700 with Rs 980 Increment for 7 Years
IBPS PO Basic Pay after 7 Years - Rs 30560 with Rs 1145 Increment for 2 Years
Maximum Basic Salary after 7+2+7 Years increments - Rs 42 ,020
IBPS PO In-hand Salary as per 10th Bipartite Settlement
|
IBPS PO Salary Structure
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs 23,700
|
Special Allowance (SA)
|
Rs 1836.75
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
Rs 10163.63
|
CCA
|
Rs 870
|
HRA
|
Rs 2133.00
|
Gross In-hand Salary with HRA
|
Rs 38,703.38
IBPS PO Allowances & Perks
Bank POs are eligible to enjoy a few allowances and perks including HRA, DA:
House Rent Allowance (HRA): 7% to 9% of Basic pay
Dearness Allowance (DA): 39.8% of Basic Pay
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA): 3% or 4%
Special Allowance (SA): 7.75% of Basic pay
Note: The percentage of these allowances may vary on the basis of place of posting.
IBPS PO Promotion Policy 2020
The post of IBPS Bank PO is as that of Junior Management Grade Scale I (JMGS I) officers in the banks. The post offers a good career growth in terms of position as well as salary. The scale of basic salary of IBPS PO ranges from Rs 23700 to Rs 42020. On their promotion, the IBPS PO tends to comes under Middle Management Grade Scale II or III (MMGS) or Senior Management Grade Scale IV or V (SMGS).
IBPS PO Job Profile: Role & Responsibility
Let's look at the roles and responsibilities of a probationary officer in a public sector bank below:
Oversee all the banking activities
Manage departments such as Accounts, Finance, Marketing, Loans, etc.
Processing of loans