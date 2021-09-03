Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 @ibps.in: Check CRP X Office Assistant Prelims Direct Link

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 Out: Check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021 for Office Assistant Exam (Clerk) on the official website ibps.in today. Get direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk result and cut-off here.

Created On: Sep 3, 2021 18:02 IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the result of prelims of computer based exam held from 22 July to 14 August 2021 for the post of Office Assistants (Clerk) under (CRP-RRBs-X). The candidates who appeared in IBPS RRB Clerk Exam can download RRB Result 2021 through online mode on ibps.in from 03 September 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Result Link will be available till 09 September 2021.

The candidates can also download IBPS Result through the prescribed link.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result Download Link

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Details Important Dates
IBPS RRB Clerk Online Application Dates 08 June to 28 June 2021
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date 22 July to 14 August 2021
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date 03 September 2021
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card Date Expected in second week of September
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card Date to be released
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date to be announced soon

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off (Expected)

The candidates can check expected IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off through the table below:

State Name

Cut Off

Andhra Pradesh

78

Bihar

71.25

Delhi

77

Gujarat

72

Goa

53.75

Himachal Pradesh

72

J & K

77.5

Jharkhand

75.75

Kerala

77.25

Madhya Pradesh

77.75

Maharshtra

69.75

Odisha

75

Punjab

75.25

Rajasthan

78.25

Karnataka

65.75

Telangana

74.25

Tripura

59.25 (OBC)

Uttar Pradesh

73.5

Uttarakhand

78.50

West Bengal

61.50

Tamil Nadu

71 (OBC)

 

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Now, IBPS will conduct mains exam for all the shortlisted candidates. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date and Time shall be available on IBPS Website.

They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks btained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS RRB Score Score Card 2021

The score card for all the candidates who participated in the prelims exam will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. The score card is expected next week. The candidates can download IBPS RRB using their registration number or roll number and date of birth.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in and click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X -Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
  2. It will redirect to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
  3. Tap on ‘Login’ Button
  4. Download IBPS Clerk Result

IBPS had invited applications for filling up 5000 vacancies across the country in various Regional Rural Banks (RRB) under CRP RRB X from 08 June 2021 to 28 June 2021.

FAQ

What is IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date ?

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains exam date shall be be announced soon on ibps.in.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result ?

The candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Result from the official website - ibps.in

What is IBPS RRB Clerk Result Link ?

The candidates can download IBPS Result through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbsoaxmay21/resxoarala_aug21/downloadstart.php

Take Free Online IBPS - RRB Exams 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 7 =
Post

Comments

  • Aradhna2 days ago
    RBI clerk
  • Aradhna2 days ago
    Check my email