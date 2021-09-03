Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 @ibps.in: Check CRP X Office Assistant Prelims Direct Link

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 Out: Check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021 for Office Assistant Exam (Clerk) on the official website ibps.in today. Get direct link to download IBPS RRB Clerk result and cut-off here.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the result of prelims of computer based exam held from 22 July to 14 August 2021 for the post of Office Assistants (Clerk) under (CRP-RRBs-X). The candidates who appeared in IBPS RRB Clerk Exam can download RRB Result 2021 through online mode on ibps.in from 03 September 2021. IBPS RRB Clerk Result Link will be available till 09 September 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 Details Important Dates IBPS RRB Clerk Online Application Dates 08 June to 28 June 2021 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date 22 July to 14 August 2021 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date 03 September 2021 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Score Card Date Expected in second week of September IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card Date to be released IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date to be announced soon

IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off (Expected)

The candidates can check expected IBPS RRB Clerk Cut-Off through the table below:

State Name Cut Off Andhra Pradesh 78 Bihar 71.25 Delhi 77 Gujarat 72 Goa 53.75 Himachal Pradesh 72 J & K 77.5 Jharkhand 75.75 Kerala 77.25 Madhya Pradesh 77.75 Maharshtra 69.75 Odisha 75 Punjab 75.25 Rajasthan 78.25 Karnataka 65.75 Telangana 74.25 Tripura 59.25 (OBC) Uttar Pradesh 73.5 Uttarakhand 78.50 West Bengal 61.50 Tamil Nadu 71 (OBC)

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Now, IBPS will conduct mains exam for all the shortlisted candidates. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date and Time shall be available on IBPS Website.

They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks btained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS RRB Score Score Card 2021

The score card for all the candidates who participated in the prelims exam will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. The score card is expected next week. The candidates can download IBPS RRB using their registration number or roll number and date of birth.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in and click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-X -Office Assistant (Multipurpose) It will redirect to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Tap on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS Clerk Result

IBPS had invited applications for filling up 5000 vacancies across the country in various Regional Rural Banks (RRB) under CRP RRB X from 08 June 2021 to 28 June 2021.