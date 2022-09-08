IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Check CRP RRB XI OA Prelims Marks Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on the official website i.e. ibps.in: Candidates can check CRP RRB XI Office Assistant Prelims Marks Link and Steps to Download Below.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 held on ibps.in. The candidates will be able to download IBPS RRB Clerk Marks by late evening. IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was conducted on 07 August 2022. Those who attended the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam are advised to visit the IBPS Clerk Result Link in the evening.

What is After IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 ?

If you have qualified for the exam, then you will be required to appear for IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2022. The details regarding the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam will be announced in due course.

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank - ibps.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link given on the official website 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI -Office Assistant (Multipurpose)'

Step 3: Enter your details including your Registration Number and Rool Number

Step 4: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Notification Date 06 June 2022 IBPS RRB Clerk Registration Dates 07 to 27 June 2022 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2022 07 August 2022 IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date 2022 08 September 2022 IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022 to be announced

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had announced more than 8000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI), in 43 Regional Rural Banks across the Country.