IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 (Out) @ibps.in: Check CRP RRB XI OA Prelims Marks Link Here

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 held on ibps.in. The candidates will be able to download IBPS RRB Clerk Marks by late evening. IBPS RRB Clerk Exam was conducted on 07 August 2022. Those who attended the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam are advised to visit the IBPS Clerk Result Link in the evening.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result Download Link
What is After IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 ?
If you have qualified for the exam, then you will be required to appear for IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2022. The details regarding the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam will be announced in due course.
How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank - ibps.in.
Step 2: Now, click on the link given on the official website 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI -Office Assistant (Multipurpose)'
Step 3: Enter your details including your Registration Number and Rool Number
Step 4: Download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Notification Date
|06 June 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Registration Dates
|07 to 27 June 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2022
|07 August 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Date 2022
|08 September 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022
|to be announced
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had announced more than 8000 vacancies for the post of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), through Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- XI), in 43 Regional Rural Banks across the Country.