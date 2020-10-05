IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS PO Call Letter

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Scale II and III. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Posts can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their download, directly, through the link:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) through online mode. The exam will have the following objective type multiple choice tests:

The total time to complete the test for Scale II Generalist and Scale III is 120 minutes and 150 minutes for Scale II Specialists.

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in Click on the link “Click here to download Your Online Exam Call letter for CRP-RRB-IX Officer Scale-II & III”, appearing on the homepage Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Login’ Button IBPS RRB Officer Call Letter will be displayed on your screen Take a print out of IBPS RRB Admit Card

