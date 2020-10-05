Study at Home
Search

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020 Released @ibps.in, Download IBPS PO Call Letter

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Scale II and III. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Posts can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website i.e. ibps.in.

Oct 5, 2020 19:43 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020
IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Officer Scale II and III. Candidates who have applied for IBPS Officer Scale 2 and 3 Posts can download IBPS RRB Admit Card from the official website i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Officer Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their download, directly, through the link:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Admit Card Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 Exam will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) through online mode. The exam will have the following objective type multiple choice tests:

The total time to complete the test for Scale II Generalist and Scale III is 120 minutes and 150 minutes for Scale II Specialists.

How to Download IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Admit  Card 2020 ?

  1. Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in
  2. Click on the link “Click here to download Your Online Exam Call letter for CRP-RRB-IX Officer Scale-II & III”, appearing on the homepage
  3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on ‘Login’ Button
  5. IBPS RRB Officer Call Letter will be displayed on your screen
  6. Take a print out of IBPS RRB Admit Card

IBPS had applications for the recruitment to the post of Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager). Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) in the month of June-July 2021.

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material