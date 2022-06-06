IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply Online From Tomorrow @ibps.in: Check PO Clerk Exam Date Here

IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has, on 6 June 2022, released a short notification for recrutiment of Officers Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant - Multipurpose (Clerk) and Officers Scale II & III in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) at its website i.e. ibps.in IBPS RRB 2022 Notification under "Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs XI). IBPS RRB Online Application Process will start from tomorrow i.e. 07 June and will end on 27 June 2022.
As per the short notice, "The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022."
As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 is scheduled to be held from 07 August to 21 August 2022. The dates are tentative and can be changed.
IBPS Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be held on 24 September 2022 which is a single exam under the selection process. However, the main exam will be held for the post of PO and Clerk for those who would clear the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2022.
The candidates can check the eligibility, exam dates, selection process and other details below:
IBPS RRB 2022 Short Notification
IBPS RRB 2022 Important Dates
|Event
|Important Dates
|IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification Date
|06 June 2022
|IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Application Starting Date
|07 June 2022
|IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Application Last Date
|27 June 2022
|IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET)
|18July to 23 July 2022
|IBPS RRB PO Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2022
|August 2022
|IBPS RRB PO Clerk Prelims Result Date 2022
|Expected in September 2022
|IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2022
|September 2022
|IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022
|October 2022
|IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Exam date 2022
|September 2022
IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Details
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)/Clerk - to be released
- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)/PO - to be released
- Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - to be released
- Officer Scale II Specialist Officer (Manager) (Information Technology OfficerChartered Accountant, Law Officer, Treasury Manager, Marketing Officer and Agriculture Officer) - to be released
- Officer Scale-III - (Senior Manager) - to be released
IBPS RRB PO Clerk Eligibility 2022
Educational Qualification
- Office Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
- Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Information Technology Officer - Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of of India.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Law Officer - Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Treasury Manager - Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Marketing Officer - MBA in Marketing from a recognized university.
- Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Agricultural Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
- Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.
Experience:
- Office Assistant - No Experience
- Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - No Experience
- Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)- Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution
- nformation Technology Officer - 1-year in the relevant field
- Chartered Accountant -1year (in the relevant field).
- Law Officer - Two years as an advocate or should have workedas Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a periodofnot less than two years.
- Treasury Manager - 1-year in the relevant field
- Marketing Officer - 1-year in the relevant field
- Agricultural Officer - Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.
- CA - One Year as a Chartered Accountant.
IBPS RRB 2022 Age Limit:
- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years
- Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years
- Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years
- Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years
IBPS RRB PO Clerk Selection Process 2022
The selection is based on:
For Clerk Posts
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Provisional Allotment
For PO Posts
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview Round
- Provisional Allotment
For Officer Scale 2 and 3:
- Single level exam
- Interview
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022
IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern
|
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern
|
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 45 Minutes
|
Quantitative Ability (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
There will be 200 questions of 200 marks on:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Numerical Ability (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
General Awareness (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
20
|
English Language (English)
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi Language (Hindi)
|
40
|
40
IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
General Awareness (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
20
|
English Language (English)
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi Language (Hindi)
|
40
|
40
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Exam Pattern (General Banking Officer)
|
Subject (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
|40
|
50
|
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
20
|
English Language (English)
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi Language (Hindi)
|
40
|
40
IBPS RRB Officer 2 SO Exam Pattern
|
Subject (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Composite time of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Professional Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
20
|
English Language (English)
|
40
|
20
|
Hindi Language (Hindi)
|
40
|
20
IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 Exam Pattern 2022 (Specialist Cadre)
|
Name of Tests (Medium of Exam)
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
Composite time of 2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
50
|
Financial Awareness (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi)
|
40
|
20
|
English Language (English)
|
40
|
40
|
Hindi Language (Hindi)
|
40
|
40
There will be negative marking in Prelims, Mains and Single Level Exams.
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022
The admit cards of all the rounds will be uploaded to the official website. Applicants can download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 using their registration number and password.
IBPS RRB Result 2022
The result will be uploaded on the official website of IBPS. The candidates can also download their marks from the bank's website.
Rules for Calculating Score:
- The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized (using equipercentile method).
- Scores upto 2 decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.
- For IBPS RRB Clerk Posts – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for Final Merit Listing.
- For IBPS RRB PO – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.
- For the Post of Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III – Marks obtained in the Single Level Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and final merit listing.
IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2022
On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt.
How to Apply for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the IBPS’s website www.ibps.in and click 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP RRBs-XI '
- A new page will open where you find links of application for the post - 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs-XI' OR 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Officers -Scale I under CRP RRBs-XI' OR 'Click here to apply Online for Recruitment of Officers -Scale II & III under CRP RRBs-XI'
- Now, click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register the application by entering basic information in the online application form. After that, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using the Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
- Upload their Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression.
- You are advised to carefully fill in the online application as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application you are advised use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on FINAL SUBMIT Button.