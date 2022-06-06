IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment Notification (Out): Apply Online From Tomorrow @ibps.in: Check PO Clerk Exam Date Here

IBPS RRB 2022 Recruitment Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has, on 6 June 2022, released a short notification for recrutiment of Officers Scale-I (PO), Office Assistant - Multipurpose (Clerk) and Officers Scale II & III in Regional Rural Banks (RRB) at its website i.e. ibps.in IBPS RRB 2022 Notification under "Common Recruitment Process RRBs (CRP RRBs XI). IBPS RRB Online Application Process will start from tomorrow i.e. 07 June and will end on 27 June 2022.

As per the short notice, "The online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XI) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

tentatively in August and September/ October 2022. The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2022."

As per IBPS Calendar, IBPS RRB Prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 is scheduled to be held from 07 August to 21 August 2022. The dates are tentative and can be changed.

IBPS Exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be held on 24 September 2022 which is a single exam under the selection process. However, the main exam will be held for the post of PO and Clerk for those who would clear the IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2022.

The candidates can check the eligibility, exam dates, selection process and other details below:

IBPS RRB 2022 Short Notification

IBPS RRB 2022 Important Dates

Event Important Dates IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Notification Date 06 June 2022 IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Application Starting Date 07 June 2022 IBPS RRB PO Clerk 2022 Application Last Date 27 June 2022 IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) 18July to 23 July 2022 IBPS RRB PO Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2022 August 2022 IBPS RRB PO Clerk Prelims Result Date 2022 Expected in September 2022 IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2022 September 2022 IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2022 October 2022 IBPS RRB Officer 2 and 3 Exam date 2022 September 2022

IBPS RRB 2022 Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)/Clerk - to be released

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)/PO - to be released

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - to be released

Officer Scale II Specialist Officer (Manager) (Information Technology OfficerChartered Accountant, Law Officer, Treasury Manager, Marketing Officer and Agriculture Officer) - to be released

Officer Scale-III - (Senior Manager) - to be released

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Eligibility 2022

Educational Qualification

Office Assistant - Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Information Technology Officer - Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of of India.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Chartered Accountant - Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Law Officer - Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Treasury Manager - Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Marketing Officer - MBA in Marketing from a recognized university.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) Agricultural Officer - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognized university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Experience:

Office Assistant - No Experience

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - No Experience

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)- Two years as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution

nformation Technology Officer - 1-year in the relevant field

Chartered Accountant -1year (in the relevant field).

Law Officer - Two years as an advocate or should have workedas Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a periodofnot less than two years.

Treasury Manager - 1-year in the relevant field

Marketing Officer - 1-year in the relevant field

Agricultural Officer - Minimum 5 years experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

CA - One Year as a Chartered Accountant.

IBPS RRB 2022 Age Limit:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) - Above 21 years - Below 40 years

Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) - Above 18 years - Below 30 years

IBPS RRB PO Clerk Selection Process 2022

The selection is based on:

For Clerk Posts

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Provisional Allotment

For PO Posts

Prelims Exam Mains Exam Interview Round Provisional Allotment

For Officer Scale 2 and 3:

Single level exam Interview

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Pattern

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 40 Composite time of 45 Minutes Numerical Ability (English/Hindi) 40 40

IBPS RRB PO Exam Pattern

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 40 Composite time of 45 Minutes Quantitative Ability (English/Hindi) 40 40

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Pattern

There will be 200 questions of 200 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Numerical Ability (English/Hindi) 40 50 General Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 40 Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 20 English Language (English) 40 40 Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 40

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude (English/Hindi) 40 50 General Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 40 Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 20 English Language (English) 40 40 Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 40

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Exam Pattern (General Banking Officer)

Subject (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 50 Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 40 Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 20 English Language (English) 40 40 Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 40

IBPS RRB Officer 2 SO Exam Pattern

Subject (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 40 Composite time of 2 Hours and 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 40 Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 40 Professional Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 40 Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 20 English Language (English) 40 20 Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 20

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 Exam Pattern 2022 (Specialist Cadre)

Name of Tests (Medium of Exam) No. of Questions Marks Duration Reasoning (English/Hindi) 40 50 Composite time of 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (English/Hindi) 40 50 Financial Awareness (English/Hindi) 40 40 Computer Knowledge (English/Hindi) 40 20 English Language (English) 40 40 Hindi Language (Hindi) 40 40

There will be negative marking in Prelims, Mains and Single Level Exams.

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2022

The admit cards of all the rounds will be uploaded to the official website. Applicants can download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2022 and IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 using their registration number and password.

IBPS RRB Result 2022

The result will be uploaded on the official website of IBPS. The candidates can also download their marks from the bank's website.

Rules for Calculating Score:

The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions (if held) will be normalized (using equipercentile method).

Scores upto 2 decimal points shall be taken for the purpose of calculation.

For IBPS RRB Clerk Posts – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for Final Merit Listing.

For IBPS RRB PO – Marks Obtained Only in the Main Examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and final merit listing.

For the Post of Officers Scale II (Generalist & Specialist) and Scale III – Marks obtained in the Single Level Examination will be considered for shortlisting for Interview and final merit listing.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2022

On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt.

How to Apply for IBPS RRB PO/Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?