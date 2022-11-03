IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released): Check Download Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) issued the admit cards to the candidates who have cleared the Mains Exam for Officer Scale 1 Posts and Single Exam for the post of Officer Scale 2 and Scale 3 for the Regional Rural Banks on its official website i.e. ibps.in. Such candidates can download IBPS PO Admit Card by visiting the provided link on the website of the bank or below

IBPS RRB PO Interview Admit Card Link:

Officer Scale 1

Officer Scale 2

Officer Scale 3

The candidate can check their individual exam date, time and venue for the interview on their admit cards. They should carry their admit card at the venue at the time of the interview.

Let's check the steps to download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the IBPS ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the website of the bank ‘Click here to Download Interview Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Officers Scale-I’, ‘Click here to Download Interview Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Officers Scale-II03 Nov, 2022’ and ‘Click here to Download Interview Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Officers Scale-III’

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will asked to provide the details such as your registration number, and date of birth

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Admit Catrd