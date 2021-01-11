IBPS RRB PO Result 2020 Released @ibps.in: Download Officer Scale 1 Prelims Result Here, Mains on 30 Jan 2021

IBPS RRB PO Result Download 2020-21:Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) has released the result of online prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 (PO) on its website i.e. ibps.in . The candidates, who have appeared in IBPS PO Exam on 13 September 2020 and 31 December 2020, can download RRB PO Admit Card from the official website of IBPS (ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/res1rsd9a_jan21/downloadstart.php). IBPS RRB Officer Result is available from 11 January to 18 January 2021.

IBPS RRB PO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Result, directly, through the link below:

IBPS RRB PO Result Download Link

How to Download IBPS PO Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I” It will re-direct you to a new page where you need to enter your login details viz registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Click on the ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Result

IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2020-21

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will appear for IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam 2021. The mains exam is scheduled on 30 January 2021. IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card shall be uploaded anytime soon on official website of the bank.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2020

The bank will also upload the score card of all the candidates on its official website in due course of time.

IBPS RRB PO Notification was published on 26 October 2020 for recruitment of 3800 Officer Scale 1 Posts. The applications for which invited from 01 July 2020 to 21 July 2020 and the exam was conducted on 13 September. Then, the bank has re-invited the applications till 09 November 2021 for which the exam was held on 31 Dec.