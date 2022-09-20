IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022 Out @ibps.in, Check Your Marks Here

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel announced the marks of the candidates who appeared in IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2022. Students can check their marks from this page.

IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has activated the score cards link for IBPS PO Exam 2022 on the official website i.e. ibps.in. Candidates whether qualified or not for the exam can check their scores by today evening from the website. The direct link to check the scores is available here. Students need to use their registration details on the link.

How to Download IBPS RRB PO Score Card ?

Go to the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in

Now, click on the link given on the official website ‘ Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI - Officers Scale I’

Provide your registration number or Roll Number and date of birth or password.

Download IBPS RRB PO Marks

You can also take a printout for records

What is IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam Date 2022 ?

The bank will announce the main exam date on the IBPSS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2022. The mains admit card shall be available in due course of time on the official website of IBPS. The candidates can download IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card, once released, using their details.

Shortlisted candidates in the Main Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The bank conducted the prelims exam for the post of Officer Scale 1 on 20 and 21 August and the result was declared on 14 September 2022. Applications from the students were invited from 07 June to 27 June 2022.