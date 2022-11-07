IBPS SO 2022 Registration Open: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

IBPS SO Application Process 2022: Check How to Apply online for the IBPS SO 2022, Important Registration Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees.

IBPS SO Application Process 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel is inviting applications online from eligible candidates for the IBPS SO 2022 from 1st November to 21st November 2022 for the recruitment in the Special Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which are as follows: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates are advised to adhere to the IBPS Specialist Officer eligibility criteria as prescribed by the authorities.

IBPS has released 710 vacancies across 11 public sector banks namely Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India Central, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank. The authorities have notified vacancies for different profiles like I.T. Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, Marketing Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

IBPS SO Important Dates

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December and 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO 2022 have to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as laid down by the authorities. As per the IBPS SO 2022 Notification PDF, check the age limit and educational qualifications.

Nationality

A Candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on 1st November 2022, the minimum and maximum age of a candidate must be 20 to 30 years of age, i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd November 1992 and not later than 1st November 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Upper Age Relaxation Limit

Category Age Relaxation Other Backward Classes (Non- creamy layer) 3 years Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment, subject to ceiling as per Government guidelines 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualification

The following table consists of post wise educational qualification for the IBPS SO 2022:

Post Educational Qualification I.T. Officer (Scale-I) a) 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level Law Officer (Scale I) Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council. HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law* Marketing Officer (Scale I) Graduation and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing*

NOTE: *In case of dual specializations, one of the fields of specialization should be in the field prescribed. In case of major/ minor specializations, major specialization should be in the stream prescribed. Candidates having PG Degree (MMS or MBA)/PG Diploma with more than two specializations are not eligible to apply.

IBPS SO 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only from 1st November 2022 to 21st November 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Pre-Requisites for Applying Online

Before applying online, candidates should—

(i) scan their :

- photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

- signature

- left thumb impression

- a handwritten declaration

The text for the hand written declaration is as follows –

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

Procedure for applying online

(1) Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS’s authorized website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Specialist Officers” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Specialist Officers (CRP-SPL-XII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

(2) Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number

and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

(3) Candidates are required to upload their

- Photograph

- Signature

- Left Thumb Impression

- A hand written declaration

Application Fee

The online application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet

Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

Category IBPS SO Application fee For all others category Rs 850/- (inclusive of GST) SC/ST/PWBD candidates Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST)

