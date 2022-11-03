IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Relaxation, Qualification 710 Vacancies

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 Open from 1st November to 21st November 2022 to invite applications for recruitment of 710 Specialist Officers Scale I vacancies. Check Detailed Eligibility Criteria Here.

IBPS SO Eligibility 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has announced the IBPS SO 2022 Eligibility Criteria for the candidates who wish to join the public sector banks in the Specialist Officers’ cadre Scale-I posts which are as follows: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates can apply only by registering and filling up IBPS SO Application Form which is available from 1st November to 21st November 2022.

As per the official notification, a total of 11 Indian banks are going to participate in the IBPS SO 2022 recruitment drive which are as follows: Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

IBPS SO Important Dates

IBPS SO Events Important Dates IBPS SO 2022 Application Start Date 1st November 2022 IBPS SO 2022 Application End Date 21st November 2022 Payment of Application Fees 1st November to 21st November 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Date December 2022 (Tentative) IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2022 24th December to 31st December 2022 IBPS SO Prelims Result 2022 January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Date January 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2022 29th January 2023 IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2022 February 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO interview 2022 February/March 2023 (Tentative) IBPS SO Provisional Allotment 2022 April 2023 (Tentative)

IBPS SO Vacancies

The IBPS SO 2022 Recruitment Drive is being for the selection of personnel in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts which are as follows: IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), Law Officer (Scale-I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I), and Marketing Officer (Scale-I).

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to ONE of the Participating Banks.

Below is the break-up of IBPS SO Vacancy 2022 for each post:

Job Profile IBPS SO Vacancies IT Officer (Scale-I) 44 Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) 516 Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I) 25 Law Officer (Scale-I) 10 HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) 15 Marketing Officer (Scale-I) 100 Total Vacancies 710

IBPS SO Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates applying for the IBPS SO 2022 Recruitment Drive must ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility requirements specified by IBPS.

Nationality

A Candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Candidates belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should have a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on 1st November 2022, the minimum and maximum age of a candidate must be 20 to 30 years of age, i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd November 1992 and not later than 1st November 2002 (both dates inclusive).

Upper Age Relaxation Limit

Category Age Relaxation Other Backward Classes (Non- creamy layer) 3 years Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment, subject to ceiling as per Government guidelines 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualification

The following table consists of post wise educational qualification for the IBPS SO 2022:

Post Educational Qualification I.T. Officer (Scale-I) a) 4-year Engineering/ Technology Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR b) Post Graduate Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Tele Communication/ Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications OR Graduate having passed DOEACC ‘B’ level Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/ Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level Law Officer (Scale I) Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council. HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) Graduate and Two Years Full-time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full-time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law* Marketing Officer (Scale I) Graduation and Two Years Full-time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full-time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing*

NOTE: *In case of dual specializations, one of the fields of specialization should be in the field prescribed. In case of major/ minor specializations, major specialization should be in the stream prescribed. Candidates having PG Degree (MMS or MBA)/PG Diploma with more than two specializations are not eligible to apply.

IBPS SO Application Form 2022 Link