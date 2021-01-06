IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020 Out @ibps.in, Download Specialist Officer (AFO) Result Here, Mains on 24 Jan

IBPS SO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of preliminary online exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO). Candidates, who have appeared in IBPS SO Exam on 26 December and 27 December 2020, can download IBPS SO Prelims Result 2020 from the official IBPS website www.ibps.in. IBPS SO AFO Result is available from 06 January to 12 January 2021.

IBPS SO Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download IBPS AFO Result, directly, through the link:

IBPS SO Result Download Link

IBPS SO Mains Exam 2021

Candidates who are qualified in the prelims exam will appear for the mains exam.IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020-21 will be conducted on 24 January 2021. IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2021 will be made available on the official website shortly.

How to Download IBPS SO Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - “ Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP SPL-X” A new page will open (https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsplxoct20/resxopespla_jan21/login.php?appid=71f21204ea1bd016ea1f78a654d0ee32) Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password Date of Birth Download IBPS Specialist Officer Result 2020

IBPS had invited application for Specialist Officer Posts for various disciplines including I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer 02 November to 23 November 2020. A total of 645 vacancies are available in various banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra.