IBS Placements 2022- IBS achieved massive 95% placement in 800+ companies

IBS Campuses have been achieving good placements year on year and despite the pandemic during the past two years the tempo of placements was unaffected.

IBS Campuses have been achieving good placements year on year and despite the pandemic during the past two years the tempo of placements was unaffected. Placements for the Class of 2022 have started on a very encouraging note. Over 3300 students (95%) have already been placed till March 20, 2022 and like previous years, this year also IBS will be achieving near100% placements. Students have received quality placements in terms of numbers and CTC from sectors like BFSI (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance), IT/ITES, Consulting, E-Commerce, Infra/Telecom/Real Estate, Media & Research and Manufacturing. Prominent recruiters include Aditya Birla, Barclays, Blackrock, Byjus, Citibank, Cognizant, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, Genpact, HDFC Bank, Hero Fin Corp, Hyundai, HCL Technologies, ITC, ICICI, ICRA, J P Morgan Chase, J K Tyre, Kotak Mahindra, Lodha Group, KPMG, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, PWC, Property Pistol, Reliance, S & P Global, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tolaram Group, Verity Knowledge Solutions, Vedanta, Wipro, Zomato, Zycus Infotech, etc with a relatively higher package.

Career Management Center (CMC) @ IBS looks after the placement activities of its students throughout the year. IBS believes that the entire placement exercise is a collaborative effort between IBS and the students. While it provides guidance and support through an extensive network with potential employers, the students have the responsibility of putting in the maximum possible efforts to obtain suitable placements. IBS students are trained to be well-rounded professionals, and the placement record is adequate testimony to it. IBS provides training in soft skills, group discussions and mock interviews for final placements.

Placement highlights:

95% Placements Achieved (as on March 20, 2022)

Highest International CTC: Rs.53.45 LPA

Highest National CTC: Rs.22.50 LPA

Highest Average CTC: Rs.8.55 LPA

800+ companies participated and made placement offers

250+ were new recruiters

34 International Placements and more to come

Including a good number of PPOs

Top Recruiters included Accenture, Deloitte, Cognizant, EY, ICICI Bank, KPMG, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra among others.

IBS Placements 2022 at a Glance The infographics below share the IBS Placement 2022 data at a glance sectoral placement.

Sectoral Placements: Highest number of recruitments were made in the Financial Services sector (22%) which was followed by IT/ITES (18%), Banking (17%), Consulting (14%), General Management, Strategy & Operations among others.

Roles & Profiles Offered Roles and Profiles offered included Risk Management, Business Consulting, Corporate Planning, Corporate Finance, Equity Research, Market Analyst, Marketing, Sales and Distribution, Product Management, Supply Chain Management, Business Transformation and Strategy, IT Consulting and Business Development.

One of our Recruiters says: “IBS students are not only adaptable but also agile. They are very consistent, highly dedicated & devoted and come with abundant energy, which all organizations look forward to while hiring from campuses. What differentiates IBS from other B-Schools is that they engage with the recruiters through an year long process, not only for placements but for giving and receiving feedback, which is highly appreciated. I wish IBS and IBS students all the very best for the coming years”.

