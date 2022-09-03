ICMR JRF Exam 2022: Application Edit Link Available @pgimer.edu.in, Admit Card Soon

ICMR JRF Exam 2022: Indian Council of Medical Research and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research have activated the application edit link on the official website. Check Details Here.

ICMR JRF Exam 2022: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has opened the application edit or correct window for Junior Research Fellow Exam 2022 on the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER)'s website and on its official website i.e. www.pgimer.edu.in and www.icmr.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for ICMR JRF 2022 can edit the details in the application if required. The direct link is also provided below:

What is ICMR JRF Exam Date 2022 ?

ICMR has scheduled the exam on 23 September 2022 (Friday) from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M. This will be a computer-based test means it will be conducted online mode.

The exam will tentatively be held in 20 cities in India

What is ICMR JRF Admit Card Date ?

ICMR will release the admit card, anytime soon, on the official website.

There will be objective-type questions. The Exam will consist of one paper of two hours duration. The paper will consist of two Sections. The Aptitude Section (Section A) will have 50 questions on the scientific phenomena in everyday life, and general knowledge in Sciences; and (iii) common statistics. All these questions would be compulsory with each question carrying 1 mark.

A total of 150 Fellowships would be awarded. (maximum of 120 fellowships would be awarded for work in the field of biomedical sciences with emphasis on Life Sciences (like microbiology, physiology, molecular biology, genetics, human biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, biophysics, immunology, pharmacology, nursing, zoology, botany, environmental sciences and veterinary medicine (excluding Agriculture Extension/Soil Sciences, etc.) and maximum thirty (30) fellowships would be awarded for work an emphasis on Social Sciences like psychology, sociology, home sciences, statistics, anthropology, social work and public health/health economics (Agriculture Economics will not be considered).