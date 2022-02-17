ICSIL Recruitment 2022 for Clerks cum Computer Operator/ DEO Posts, Apply @icsil.in from 21 Feb

ICSIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL), Delhi is going to recruit candidates for the post of Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator purely on a Contractual / Outsourced basis. The candidate shall apply online through ICSIL’s website www.icsil.in (under Career section) from 21 February 2022 to 22 February 2022.

A total of 24 vacancies are available in Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB), GNCT of Delhi, and also for empanelment of candidates for deployment to other Govt. Departments in future.

ICSIL Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Start of online submission of Applications: 21 February 2022 from 12 PM

Closing date for Online Registration of Application: 22 February 2022 upto 12 PM

ICSIL Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/DEO Vacancy Details

ClerkscumComputer Operator/ Data Entry Operator - 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICSIL Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/DEO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree

Typing speed of 30 w.p.m.

Good Working knowledge of English & Computer Application like MS-Office

ICSIL Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/DEO Age Limit:

21 Years

Selection Process for ICSIL Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/DEO Posts

The candidate will be selected on the basis of scrutiny of documents related to their age, qualification, and experience etc., and as found eligible as per prescribed criteria and subsequent interaction of candidate by the department.

How to Apply ICSIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of ICSIL - http://icsil.in/ Click on the 'Careers' Tab Now, click on ‘Clerk-cum-Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator purely on Contractual /Outsourced basis’ Read all instructions and select 'Apply Now' Provide your details and submit the applications

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-