IGNOU Recruitment 2023 For 200 Junior Assistant Posts @nta.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : National Testing Agency (NTA) has released notification for 200 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) posts for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023 on or before 20th April 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer can apply for these posts.
Direct Link For Short Notice: IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification
Important Date IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI : 20th April 2023 (upto 23:50 hrs)
Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only: 21st April 2023 to 22nd April 2023
Vacancy Details IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Junior Assistant –cum-Typist(JAT)-200
Pay Matrix IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
(19900-63200)Level 02 of 7th CPC
Eligibility Criteria IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.
Scheme Of Examination
There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in bilingual (Hindi/English) form by NTA. On the basis of CBT, the merit list will be prepared keeping the number of candidates to be qualified as ten times the number of vacancies.
The candidates qualified in the CBT of Tier I, will have to undergo skill (Typing) test which will be of Hindi or English language and will be qualifying in nature subject to minimum qualifying speed as mentioned in the advertisement.
Scheme Of Examination: Overview
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|General Awareness
|30
|30
|Reasoning and General Intelligence
|30
|30
|Mathematical Abilities
|30
|30
|Hindi/English Language and Comprehension
|30
|30
|Computer Knowledge Module
|30
|30
|Total
|150
|150
How To Apply IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:
The On-line applications can be filled through the website https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/ from 22-03-2023 to 20-04-2023.