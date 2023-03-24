IGNOU Recruitment 2023 For 200 Junior Assistant Posts @nta.ac.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

IGNOU has invited online applications for the 200 Junior Assistant Posts on its official website. Check IGNOU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification : National Testing Agency (NTA) has released notification for 200 Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) posts for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)-2023 on or before 20th April 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including 10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer can apply for these posts.

Important Date IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI : 20th April 2023 (upto 23:50 hrs)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only: 21st April 2023 to 22nd April 2023

Vacancy Details IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Junior Assistant –cum-Typist(JAT)-200

Pay Matrix IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

(19900-63200)Level 02 of 7th CPC

Eligibility Criteria IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

10+2 With a Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English and 35 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

Scheme Of Examination

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in bilingual (Hindi/English) form by NTA. On the basis of CBT, the merit list will be prepared keeping the number of candidates to be qualified as ten times the number of vacancies.

The candidates qualified in the CBT of Tier I, will have to undergo skill (Typing) test which will be of Hindi or English language and will be qualifying in nature subject to minimum qualifying speed as mentioned in the advertisement.

Scheme Of Examination: Overview

Subject No. of Questions Marks General Awareness 30 30 Reasoning and General Intelligence 30 30 Mathematical Abilities 30 30 Hindi/English Language and Comprehension 30 30 Computer Knowledge Module 30 30 Total 150 150















Total

How To Apply IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

The On-line applications can be filled through the website https://ignourecruitment.nta.nic.in/ from 22-03-2023 to 20-04-2023.