Which is the only Indian state with three capitals?

Indian state with 3 Capitals: India has 28 states, and most of them have only one capital city. But Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three capitals. This idea was brought to make sure that growth and development are spread across the whole state, instead of just one city.
Executive Capital – Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam, also called Vizag, is a big coastal city on the Bay of Bengal. It is chosen as the Executive Capital, where all government offices and administration will work. The city is already an important place with a large port, beaches, industries, and IT companies, which makes it a strong choice for running the state’s administration.
Legislative Capital – Amaravati
Amaravati is located on the banks of the Krishna River. It is the Legislative Capital, where the state assembly and lawmakers meet. At first, Amaravati was planned as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. But later, the government decided to divide the roles. Amaravati is also well known for its cultural history and the ancient Buddhist Amaravati Stupa.
Judicial Capital – Kurnool
Kurnool is the Judicial Capital of Andhra Pradesh. This means the High Court is planned to function from here. Kurnool has historical importance because it was the capital of Andhra State in 1953 before Hyderabad became the capital. Giving Kurnool this role also helps bring more growth to the Rayalaseema region.
Why Three Capitals?
The idea of three capitals was introduced in 2020 under the “Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act.” The main reason was to share development equally across the state. Instead of one city becoming overcrowded, the government wanted to spread power and opportunities.
Inspired by South Africa
The three-capital system was inspired by South Africa, which also has three capitals, Pretoria (executive), Cape Town (legislative), and Bloemfontein (judicial). Andhra Pradesh followed this model to balance administration, lawmaking, and justice across different cities.
