Which is the only Indian state with three capitals?

Indian state with 3 Capitals: India has 28 states, and most of them have only one capital city. But Andhra Pradesh is the only state with three capitals. This idea was brought to make sure that growth and development are spread across the whole state, instead of just one city.

Executive Capital – Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, also called Vizag, is a big coastal city on the Bay of Bengal. It is chosen as the Executive Capital, where all government offices and administration will work. The city is already an important place with a large port, beaches, industries, and IT companies, which makes it a strong choice for running the state’s administration.

Legislative Capital – Amaravati

Amaravati is located on the banks of the Krishna River. It is the Legislative Capital, where the state assembly and lawmakers meet. At first, Amaravati was planned as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. But later, the government decided to divide the roles. Amaravati is also well known for its cultural history and the ancient Buddhist Amaravati Stupa.