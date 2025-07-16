Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IGNOU ODL Admission 2025: New Dates, Apply Online for July Session at ignou.samarth.edu.in; Check Latest Update

IGNOU July 2025 Registration Last Date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration last date for the July 2025 session for OLD Programmes. Check the new last date, steps for registrations and other key details here.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 12:49 IST
IGNOU July 2025 Registration Date Extended
IGNOU July 2025 Registration Date Extended

IGNOU July 2025 Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration last date for programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode for the July 2025 session. Students seeking admission to online and distance learning programmes can now apply online by July 31, 2025 earlier it was July 15. The students are required to register at the official portal of IGNOU- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Also, the students can apply for scholarships offered through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The interested candidates are advised to fill the online application form well before the extended deadline i.e., July 31, 2025 to avoid last-minute rush.

Steps to IGNOU Registration Process for July 2025 Session

The candidates can apply online for IGNOU July 2025 session at the official website of the university- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for admission to IGNOU in the July 2025 session:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: If you are new click on the 'new registration' button on the homepage. Otherwise, enter your username and password to log in.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, select your course from Online and ODL.

Step 4: Fill in all the required information and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the application form.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

Direct Link for IGNOU Registration July 2025 Session

The interested candidates can visit the official website of the university to fill out the online admission form. We are also providing the direct link to the IGNOU Registration Portal for your reference. Click on the link provided below:

IGNOU Registration Link

Click here

Documents Required for IGNOU Registration July 2025 Session

Before proceeding for filling the form online the applicant must have the following:-

  • Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)
  • Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)
  • Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News