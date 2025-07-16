IGNOU ODL Admission 2025: New Dates, Apply Online for July Session at ignou.samarth.edu.in; Check Latest Update

The candidates can apply online for IGNOU July 2025 session at the official website of the university- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for admission to IGNOU in the July 2025 session:

IGNOU July 2025 Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration last date for programmes offered in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode for the July 2025 session. Students seeking admission to online and distance learning programmes can now apply online by July 31, 2025 earlier it was July 15. The students are required to register at the official portal of IGNOU- ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Also, the students can apply for scholarships offered through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. The interested candidates are advised to fill the online application form well before the extended deadline i.e., July 31, 2025 to avoid last-minute rush.

Step 1: Visit the official website - ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Step 2: If you are new click on the 'new registration' button on the homepage. Otherwise, enter your username and password to log in.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, select your course from Online and ODL.

Step 4: Fill in all the required information and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the application form.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

Direct Link for IGNOU Registration July 2025 Session

The interested candidates can visit the official website of the university to fill out the online admission form. We are also providing the direct link to the IGNOU Registration Portal for your reference. Click on the link provided below:

IGNOU Registration Link Click here