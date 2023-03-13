IGNOU Recruitment 2023: 57 Regional Director Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2023 for Regional Director and Assistant Regional Director Posts. Candidates can apply online from the IGNOU Recruitment 2023 official website of Regional Director i.e., ignou.ac.in For more information on how to apply for the IGNOU Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The institution aims to fill a total of 57 vacancies for the post of Regional Director and Assistant Regional Director through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can find out more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and additional details by reading the information provided below.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Overview

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indira Gandhi National Open University Posts Name Regional Director and Assistant Regional Director Mode of Application Online Last Date to Apply March 31, 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 PDF

Download PDF: IGNOU Regional Director Recruitment 2023 Notification

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins February 28, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 31, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Details

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Vacancy and Pay Scale

Job Title Pay Scale in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix Number of Posts with Reservation Status Regional Director Level 13A (Rs. 131400-217100) UR-8; PwBD(d)-1; SC-4, ST-1; OBC-7; EWS-03 Assistant Regional Director Level 10 (Rs. 57700-182400) UR-12; PwBD(a)-1; SC-4, ST-3; OBC-9; EWS-04

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Here are the eligibility criteria for the position of Regional Director

To be eligible, the candidate must have a Ph.D. degree in the relevant field or an allied discipline and a good academic record.

The candidate must also have a Master's degree with at least 55% marks, or an equivalent grade in the point-scale system if applicable.

The candidate should have a minimum of eight years of experience in teaching or research at an academic/research position equivalent to that of an Assistant Professor in a university, college, or accredited research institution/industry.

Additionally, the candidate must have published at least seven research papers in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and have a total research score of 75 based on the criteria mentioned in Appendix I of the document.

Here are the eligibility criteria for the post of Assistant Regional Director

A candidate must possess a Master's degree in a relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a recognized foreign University with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade on a point-scale wherever applicable).

In addition to the above qualification, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC or CSIR. Alternatively, those who have obtained a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time are exempted from NET.

For more detailed information regarding the eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification.

The application process for IGNOU Faculty Recruitment 2023 has already commenced and the last date to apply for the IGNOU Recruitment 2023 for the Regional Director and Assistant Regional Director is March 31, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.