IIFT MBA Exam – What you must know

IIFT MBA Exam enables aspirants to seek admission to IIFT – the most renowned B-school in India for International Business domain. So, let’s find out the key aspects about IIFT exam like exam pattern, eligibility and schedule.

Nov 12, 2020 16:17 IST
Think about MBA in International Business and the name of IIFT or the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade comes to mind. To join the MBA in International Programme at IIFT, candidates have to appear for IIFT MBA entrance exam. So, let’s find out what is IIFT MBA exam and other important details about it.

What is IIFT MBA Exam?

IIFT MBA entrance exam is an institute level test that is conducted to screen students for admission to the MBA programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade at its campuses in Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. Generally, the test is conducted in the month of November / December and about 60,000 students appear for the IIFT MBA exam every year.

Campus

No. of Seats

Delhi

220

Kolkata

140

Kakinada

60

Who can appear for the IIFT MBA Exam?

MBA aspirants who are planning to apply for the IIFT MBA exam must hold a valid Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years duration. Additionally, the institute has also prescribed that applicants must have aggregate 50% marks at degree level to be eligible to appear for the entrance test. Final year students who are expecting their Degree Results can also apply for the IIFT MBA exam. There is no defined age limit for IIFT MBA entrance exam applicants.

IIFT MBA Exam Pattern

The IIFT MBA consists of 114multiple choice objective type questions (MCQs) which are asked from 6 key sections i.e. Verbal Ability; English Reading Comprehension; General Knowledge & Awareness; Logical Reasoning; Data Interpretation and Quantitative Analysis. The Verbal Ability and Quantitative Analysis section consists of 20 questions each of 1 mark. The Data Interpretation section also carries 20 questions but each question is worth 0.75 marks. The Reading Comprehension section has 16 questions of 1 mark each. Lastly, the General Awareness (GK) which carries 18 questions is worth 9 marks as each question carries 0.5 mark weightage.

Section

Total questions

Mark / question

Total Sectional Marks

Percentage of Weightage in shortlisting

Verbal Ability

 20

1

 20

20%

Reading Comprehension

 16

1

 16

16%

Logical Reasoning

 20

1

 20

20%

Data Interpretation

 20

0.75

 15

15%

Quantitative Analysis

 20

1

 20

20%

General Awareness (GK)

 18

0.5

   9

  9%

Total

114

--

100

100%

IIFT MBA Exam Schedule

Generally, the IIFT MBA exam calendar begins in the month of July with the announcement of the official notification for the test and start of the online registration process. The application process for IIFT MBA exam continues until Sept and candidates can request for change of test centres until October end. The IIFT Admit Card is used in the month of November, followed by the IIFT Exam in 1st week of December. The Result is generally declared in the first week of January followed by the beginning of the admission formalities for the shortlisted candidates.

IIFT MBA Exam Event

Date

Official Notification Release

 6th November 2020

Online Application Process Begins

 6th November 2020

Online Application Process Ends

 20th December 2020

IIFT Admit Card Release Date

 11th January 2021

IIFT Exam Date

 24th January 2021

IIFT Exam Result Date

31st January 2021

That covers the key aspects of IIFT MBA exam that an aspirant needs to know in order to plan an effective preparation strategy for the entrance exam. For more informative videos on career and education, stay tuned to www.jagranjosh.com.

