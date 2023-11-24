IIMU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility

IIMU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Management (IIM Udaipur) has invited online applications for various Non-Teaching posts in Employment News November 11-17, 2023.

Under the recruitment drive, the Institute is set to recruit various Non-Teaching posts including Executive, Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, Office Assistant and others. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate/12th and others as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 30, 2023.

IIMU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: November 30, 2023

IIMU Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive: General Administration– 2

Executive-1

Junior Engineer (Electrical)– 1

Junior Assistant (Gr-I): 2

Office Assistant: -1

Educational Qualification For IIMU 2023

Executive-General Administration: Degree with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in a reputed organization or master’s degree with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and 3 years of post-qualification experience in a reputed organization.

Executive- Degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in a reputed organization or master’s degree in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and 3 years of post-qualification experience in a reputed organization.

Work experience with D365 Finance and Operations ERP would be an added advantage.

Junior Engineer (Electrical)–B.E./ B. Tech with minimum 55% in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with three years post qualification relevant experience or diploma with minimum 55% in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with five years of post qualification relevant experience.

Candidates should have significant experience in any one or more of the areas as mentioned in the notification.

Junior Assistant (Gr-I): Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 55% marks with knowledge of computer typing and knowledge of Computer applications with Two (02) year of relevant post qualification experience in reputed organisation.

Office Assistant: Degree with minimum 55% marks with knowledge of computer typing and knowledge of computer applications with minimum one (01) year of relevant experience in reputed organization.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IIMU Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

Executive: General Administration– Level -6 (Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/-)

Executive-Level -6 (Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/-)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)– Level -6 (Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400/-)

Junior Assistant (Gr-I): Level -2 (Initial Basic Pay Rs. 19,900/-)

Office Assistant: (Initial Basic Pay Rs. 18,000/-)



IIMU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





IIMU Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply for these posts in prescribed format available on the official website on or before November 30, 2023. You are advised to visit the official website and follow the guidelines for submission of application for the above posts.