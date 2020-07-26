IISER Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Private Secretary & Office Superintendent Posts

IISER Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh is inviting applications for the post of Private Secretary & Office Superintendent. Interested candidates with requisite qualification can apply the aforesaid posts on or before 12 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for IISER Tirupati Recruitment 2020 - 12 August 2020

IISER Tirupati Vacancy Details

Private Secretary (Group –B) - 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Group –B) - 1 Post

Salary:

Private Secretary (Group – B) - Level – 07 (Grade Pay of 4,600/- as per 6th CPC)

Office Superintendent (Group – B) - Level – 06 (Grade Pay of 4,200/- as per 6th CPC)

Eligibility Criteria for Private Secretary & Office Superintendent Posts

Educational Qualification:

Private Secretary (Group – B) - Bachelor's degree in any discipline with 55% of marks or its equivalent from a recognized University / Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography

Office Superintendent (Group – B) - First Class Bachelor’s degree or equivalent degree from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline.

Age Limit:

Private Secretary (Group – B) - 36 Years

Office Superintendent (Group – 30 Years

IISER Tirupati Private Secretary & Office Superintendent Recruitment Notification and Application Link



Official Website

How to apply for IISER Tirupati Private Secretary & Office Superintendent Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on IISER Tirupati website @iisertirupati.ac.in on or before 12 August 2020.