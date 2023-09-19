IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 71 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: IIT ISM Dhanbad has released the notification for the 71 Faculty positions in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. Ḍownload notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has released notification for the different Faculty posts in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. A total of 71 positions are available for Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor posts under the special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC-NCL. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 27, 2023 at-iitism.ac.in.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates apply online for these Faculty posts on or before October 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill the online application form at the recruitment portal of IIT(ISM), Dhanbad after following the guidelines mentioned in the notification.



IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total 71 positions are available for various Faculty posts including Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor. Out of 71 vacancies, 25 are for SC, 11-SC and 35-OBC-NCL.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Educational Qualification 2023

Minimum Qualification and Experience

Candidates should have Ph.D. with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch, with a very good academic record throughout. Candidates should have good CPI/CGPA/Percentage in Ph.D.

You are advised to check the notification for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and others.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Pay Structure as per 7 th CPC

Assistant Professor: Grade I: Pay Level 12 (₹101500-167400) with minimum Pay of

₹ 101500/- After completion of 3 years of service as Assistant Professor in Pay Level 12, the candidates will be considered for movement to Pay Level 13A1 (₹131400- 204700).

Grade II: Candidates with Ph.D but with less than 3 years’ experience can be considered for Assistant Professor in Pay Level 10 (with minimum pay ₹ 70,900/) or Level 11 with minimum pay as approved by the Board of Governors

Associate Professor: 7th CPC Pay Level 13A2, Minimum Pay: ₹139600/

Professor: 7th CPC Pay Level 14A, Minimum Pay: ₹159100/-

Please check the notification link for details in this regards.



IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.