IIT ISM Dhanbad Jobs 2023 For 71 Faculty Posts

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 71 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: IIT ISM Dhanbad has released the notification for the 71 Faculty positions in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. Ḍownload notification pdf, eligibility, how to apply and others. 

Get all the details of IIT ISM Dhanbad Faculty Recruitment here, apply online link
Get all the details of IIT ISM Dhanbad Faculty Recruitment here, apply online link

IIT ISM Dhanbad  Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad has released notification for the different Faculty posts in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. A total of 71 positions are available for Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor posts under the special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC-NCL. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 27, 2023 at-iitism.ac.in.

IIT ISM Dhanbad  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates apply online for these Faculty posts on or before October 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill the online application form at the recruitment portal of IIT(ISM), Dhanbad after following the guidelines mentioned in the notification. 
 

Career Counseling

IIT ISM Dhanbad  Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total 71 positions are available for various Faculty posts including Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor. Out of 71 vacancies, 25 are for SC, 11-SC and 35-OBC-NCL. 

IIT ISM Dhanbad  Educational Qualification 2023

Minimum Qualification and Experience

Candidates should have  Ph.D. with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch, with a very good academic record throughout. Candidates should have good CPI/CGPA/Percentage in Ph.D. 
You are advised to check the notification for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and others. 

IIT ISM Dhanbad  Recruitment 2023: Pay Structure as per 7 th CPC

Assistant Professor: Grade I: Pay Level 12 (₹101500-167400) with minimum Pay of
₹ 101500/- After completion of 3 years of service as Assistant Professor in Pay Level 12, the candidates will be considered for movement to Pay Level 13A1 (₹131400- 204700).
Grade II: Candidates with Ph.D but with less than 3 years’ experience can be considered for Assistant Professor in Pay Level 10 (with minimum pay ₹ 70,900/) or Level 11 with minimum pay as approved by the Board of Governors
Associate Professor:  7th CPC Pay Level 13A2, Minimum Pay: ₹139600/
Professor:  7th CPC Pay Level 14A, Minimum Pay: ₹159100/-
Please check the notification link for details in this regards. 


IIT ISM Dhanbad  Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website of IIT(ISM)-https://www.iitism.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Candidates applying for more than one department should apply separately.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form through the link on the home page.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential credentials to the link.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023?

October 27, 2023 is the last date to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2023?

IIT ISM Dhanbad has released the notification for the 71 Faculty positions on the official website.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next