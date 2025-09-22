IIT JAM Selection Process 2026: Check Written Test and Other Qualifying Criteria

IIT JAM Selection Process 2026: Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) annually at the national level on a rotational basis. Candidates seeking admission to the various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc.- M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., and M.Sc.- Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines can appear for the JAM 2026 exam. Only the eligible candidates featured in the JAM 2026 Merit List will be eligible to apply for further admission. Further details about the IIT JAM selection process 2026 are shared below for the candidates' reference. IIT JAM Selection Process 2026 Key Pointers The admissions to various courses using JAM scores are usually divided into two categories, i.e. Admitting Institutes and Result Sharing Institutes. Check the important points related to the IIT JAM selection process shared below:

Admitting Institutes: Last year, there were around 3000 seats in postgraduate courses at 22 IITs. The JAM scores are often used to grant admission to the aspirants, subject to fulfilment of the ERs, MEQs and any other conditions. There shall be no additional interview or written test

Result Sharing Institutes: Last year, JAM score was also used for admission to more than 2000 seats for postgraduate courses such as M.Sc. and M.A. at IISc, CFTIs, various NITs, DIAT, IIEST Shibpur, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET through Centralised Counselling for M.Sc / M.Sc. (Tech.) Admission (CCMN). No additional written tests or interviews were conducted for admission to JAM qualified candidates fulfilling the eligibility and special eligibility conditions through CCMN. Note: Additionally, JAM scores were also used for admission to the four Integrated Ph.D. Programmes and two M.Sc. courses at IISc.

IIT JAM Exam Pattern 2026 (Expected) JAM 2026 will be conducted in 7 seven test papers, namely Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). It is a computer-based test, typically consisting of 60 questions across three sections. The maximum marks shall be 100. Check the expected IIT JAM Exam Pattern 2026 shared below for reference purposes. Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Exam Duration 3 hours Section Sections A, B, and C Medium English Test Papers Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) Number of Questions 60 Total Marks 100 Negative Marking Yes

IIT JAM Selection Process 2026 The IIT JAM Selection Process is typically divided into two stages, i.e. JAM 2026 exam, followed by the counselling round. All the eligible JAM-qualified candidates will have to submit their applications for admission through online mode at the JOAPS portal. The application form in the admission portal will be pre-filled with details like Name, Category, Date of birth, Gender, Parent’s/Guardian’s name, Mobile number, Email id, and other information submitted during the JAM application process. All the candidates should verify and confirm the accuracy of the information before applying for the admission process. Candidates will be eligible for admission only to the programme choices submitted in the admission form. Typically, the admission process will be conducted in 4 rounds. However, if seats remain vacant, additional rounds may be administered. Candidates who will receive an offer in any of the rounds will have to log in at the JOAPS portal within the deadline and choose any one of the following options shared below.