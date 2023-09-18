IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released notice for 85 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. Check notification pdf, application process, age limit and others.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (16-22) September 2023. A total of 85 positions are available for different posts including Deputy Registrar, Assistant Counselor, Safety Officer, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technician and others. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before October 16, 2023 at iitk.ac.in.

Candidates having requisite qualification including Graduation/Master Master’s Degree/B.Tech. in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Chemical Engineering/M.Sc./ B.Tech./ B.E/M.Sc. in Life Sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

You can find all the details regarding the IIT Kanpur recruitment drive including selection criteria, eligibility, salary/pay scale, application process and others here.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application for these posts is October 16, 2023.



IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Registrar: 1

Deputy Registrar: 5

Assistant Counselor: 6

Assistant Registrar: 6

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2

Hall Management Officer: 4

Medical Officer: 2

Safety Officer: 1

Junior Technical Superintendent: 8

Junior Engineer: 3

Jr Technical Superintendent: 1

Junior Safety Officer: 4

Junior Superintendent: 11

Senior Library Information Assistant: 3

Junior Assistant: 5

Junior Technician: 18

Junior Assistant (Library): 5

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Registrar : A Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale.

Deputy Registrar: Master's Degree with at least 55% of the marks, or its equivalent grade of 'B' in the UGC seven-point scale, along with- (a) 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar, or in Level-10 or equivalent, OR (b) Nine years of experience as Assistant Professor in AGP of Rs. 6000/- and above, with experience in educational administration, OR (c) Equivalent experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education.

Assistant Counselor: MPhil in Clinical Psychology (RCI) with 1st class, along with at least 2 years’ of relevant experience OR

MA in Clinical Psychology / MSc Clinical Psychology / MA in Psychology (with Psychopathology / Clinical Psychology / Abnormal Psychology as one of the subjects) with 1st Class along with 5 years of relevant experience.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 : Selection Process

Under the selection process for these posts, candidates will have to undergo various modes that may consist of a written test and/ or a seminar/ presentation to an expert panel followed by a personal interview for the short-listed candidates for the selected posts.

For some posts, candidates will have to attend an interview whereas it might be a written test and skill test/ job oriented practical test and any other mode of selection as per the rules for the rest of the posts. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the post wise selection process.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur Name of posts Non-Teaching Number of posts 85 Jobs Type Employment News/Govt Jobs Last date for apply October 16, 2023 Application mode Online Official website www.iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Pay-Level 7th CPC)

Registrar-Level – 14 [Rs.144200– 218200]

Assistant Registrar-Level – 10 [Rs.56100– 177500]

Junior Technical Superintendent-Level – 6 [Rs.35400 – 112400]

Junior Assistant-Level – 3 [Rs.21700-69100]

Please check the notification for the details of the pay level as per the 7th CPC for various posts.



IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply for IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.