IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 For Non-Teaching Posts: Salary Upto 2,09,200, Check Eligibility

IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: IIT Tirupati is recruiting for the 24 Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Check eligibility, how to apply, selection process and more.

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has invited online applications for the 24 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (02-08) September 2023. The online application process is going on and candidates can apply for the same on or before September 22, 2023. Candidates should note that the date for calculation of age and experience for these posts is September 22, 2023.

Selection for these Group A/B/C posts will be made on the basis of screening test/ interview/skill test/ trade test as per the requirement of the posts. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including selection/application process, eligibility and others here.

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: September 22, 2023

Date for calculation of Age and Experience: September 22, 2023



IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Librarian-1

Deputy Registrar-1

Junior Superintendent-2

Junior Assistant-8

Junior Hindi Assistant Gr-I-1

Junior Technical Superintendent (Systems - Computer Centre)-1

Junior Technical Superintendent (Computer Science and Engineering)-1

Junior Technician (Pay Level - 3)-8

Physical Training Instructor-1

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Deputy Librarian-Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Master’s degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation with at least 55% marks or an

equivalent grade with a consistently good academic record and 8 years of experience as Assistant

University Librarian/College Librarian and Evidence of innovative library service and organization of published work and professional commitment.

Junior Technician -Physics: Bachelor’s Degree in Physics with at least 60% marks

or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institution.

Physical Training Instructor: Graduate with Bachelor of Physical Education

(B.P.Ed) or equivalent with at least 60% marks with 3 years of relevant experience in any recognized Institutions.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

For Group - A Post:

(i) Screening Test

(ii) Interview.

For Group - B & C Post:

(i) Objective-Based Test

(ii) Written Test

(iii) Skill Test/ Trade Test

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.