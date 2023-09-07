IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 For Non-Teaching Posts: Salary Upto 2,09,200, Check Eligibility

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has invited online applications for the 24 Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News (02-08) September 2023. The online application process is going on and candidates can apply for the same on or before September 22, 2023. Candidates should note that the date for calculation of age and experience for these posts is September 22, 2023.
Selection for these Group A/B/C posts will be made on the basis of screening test/ interview/skill test/ trade test as per the requirement of the posts. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including selection/application process, eligibility and others here.
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Closing date of application: September 22, 2023
- Date for calculation of Age and Experience: September 22, 2023
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Deputy Librarian-1
- Deputy Registrar-1
- Junior Superintendent-2
- Junior Assistant-8
- Junior Hindi Assistant Gr-I-1
- Junior Technical Superintendent (Systems - Computer Centre)-1
- Junior Technical Superintendent (Computer Science and Engineering)-1
- Junior Technician (Pay Level - 3)-8
- Physical Training Instructor-1
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Deputy Librarian-Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Master’s degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation with at least 55% marks or an
equivalent grade with a consistently good academic record and 8 years of experience as Assistant
University Librarian/College Librarian and Evidence of innovative library service and organization of published work and professional commitment.
Junior Technician -Physics: Bachelor’s Degree in Physics with at least 60% marks
or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University/Institution.
Physical Training Instructor: Graduate with Bachelor of Physical Education
(B.P.Ed) or equivalent with at least 60% marks with 3 years of relevant experience in any recognized Institutions.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
For Group - A Post:
(i) Screening Test
(ii) Interview.
For Group - B & C Post:
(i) Objective-Based Test
(ii) Written Test
(iii) Skill Test/ Trade Test
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 Apply Online
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://iittp.ac.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link IIT Tirupati Non-Teaching recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.