Income Tax Recruitment 2022 against sports quota, Download Application Form @incometaxindia.gov.in

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Notification has been uploaded on incometaxindia.gov.in. Check how to apply for income Tax Recruitment 2022 application process, job vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, salary, and other details below.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Income Tax is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff through sports quota. Meritorious sportspersons can submit applications through offline mode on or before 18 April 2022.

A total of 24 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has participated in any of the games/sports and considered meritorious as prescribed in the advertisement. Candidates can go through this notification to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 18 April 2022

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector - 1 Post

Tax Assistant - 5 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 Posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree of a recognized university or equivalent.

Tax Assistant -Degree of a recognized university or equivalent; and Having Data Entry Speed of

8000 key depressions per hour.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board Council.

Eligibility:

The Candidate must be a citizen of India.

The Candidate must have attained the stipulated Educational Qualification, Sports Eligibility, and Age as on 18.04.2022.

Sports Eligibility:

Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has participated in any of the games/sports and considered meritorious with reference to the following criteria:-

The Country in an International Competition in any of the games/sports mentioned in the list at para-OS with the clearance of the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports; or

A State/UT in the Senior or Junior Level National Championships organized by the National Sports Federations recognized by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports or National Games organized by Indian Olympics Association in any of the games/sports or

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by Association of Indian Universities or the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the games/sports; or

The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the games/sports.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Income Tax Inspector - 18-30 years

Tax Assistant - 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18-25 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging reserved category as per government norms. Candidates are advised to go through the notification for more details.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Final selection for appointment will be made strictly in order of merit which will be determined based on the evaluation of the concerned candidates with reference to the best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), the best performance of the candidate in their career, age, and performance in Ground/ Proficiency Test.

Download Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Notification

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Salary

Inspector of Income tax - Rs. 9300 to Rs. 34800/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/-

Tax Assistant- Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC + Grade Pay of Rs. 2400/-

Multi-Tasking Staff - Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC + Grade Pay of Rs.1800/-

How to apply for Income Tax Recruitment 2022

Candidates can submit applications to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), I SI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post I by hand to reach the office of the VIKRANT PAL SINGH) Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Hqrs. (Personnel & Establishment), Kolkata on or before 18.04.2022 (up to 6 p.m.).

The candidates are required to mention the name of the post applied for on the top of the envelope. The application forms can be downloaded from incometaxofindia.gov.in. The selected candidates on appointment will be liable for posting at any place under the charge of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal & Sikkim Region.