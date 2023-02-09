Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply for Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Sportspersons. know how to apply for Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and MTS. Check Details Here.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Income Tax Department has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff. The vacancies are available in the Income Tax Department of Karnataka and Goa region. A meritorious sports person can apply via offline mode through the Application form released with the official notification. There are a total of 71 vacancies for various posts.

The start date for application is 06 February 2023 and Last Date to submit form is 24 March 2023.

Important Dates

Start of application- 06 February 2023

Last date of form submission- 24 March 2023

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 How to Apply and Fees

The candidates have to apply in the offline mode. The application form is uploaded enclosed in the official notification. Before applying candidates need to go through the notification carefully and check that they fulfill all the criteria. The candidates need to fill the application form, attach needed documents and mail the application form via Registered Post or Speed post to - “Commissioner of Income Tax (Admin and TPS), O/o Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Region, Central Revenue Building, No. 1, Queens Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka- 560001”

For list of documents to be attached check official notification. The application fees is rupees 100 which is exempted for SC/ST/Women/Ex-Serviceman/PwBD. Fees is to be submitted via Postal Order or DD in favour of “ZAO, CBDT Bangalore”

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Download Notification PDF

Candidates can download the notification from the official website of Income Tax Department at- https://incometaxbengaluru.org/

Candidates can download the notification by following the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the official website of official website of Income Tax Department at- https://incometaxbengaluru.org/

Step 2: Go the Whats New section of the Home Page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “NOTIFICATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF MERITORIOUS SPORTS PERSONS IN THE CADRE OF INSPECTOR OF INCOME- TAX, TAX ASSISTANT & MULTI TASKING STAFF-2022-23”

Step 4: Download the PDF of the notification.

Direct Link to Download the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for Karnataka and Goa PDF

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Details Income Tax Inspector 10 Tax Assistant 32 Multi-Tasking Staff 29 Total 71

Income Tax Recruitment Salary

Income Tax Inspector - Pay Level 7 (Rs. 44900-142400)

Tax Assistant - Pay Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Multi-Tasking Staff- Pay Level 1 (Rs. 18000-56900)

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognized university

Tax Assistant - Degree from a recognized university.

Multi-Tasking Staff - 10th pass

Age Limit: As on 1 January 2023

Income Tax Inspector - 30 years

Tax Assistant- Between 18 to 27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff- Between 18 to 25 years

Relaxation in age as per rules.

List Of Games/Sports

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

Chess

Cricket

Football

Hockey

Gymnastics

Kabaddi

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Yogasana

Para Sports

Sports Eligibility: Appointments will be made of a sportsperson who has represented: -

The country in a national or international competition in any of games/sports

The State/UT in Senior/Junior Level and have won medals/positions upto 3rd place.

Their University in the Inter-University Tournaments and won medals or positions upto 3rd place in finals.

The State School Teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation and won medals or positions upto 3rd place in finals.

Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Pattern of Selection

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in sports. Only shortlisted candidates have to appear for the written examination. The pattern of written examination is given below in table

Topics No. of Questions Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 60 General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 30 60 English Language and Comprehension 30 60 Computer Knowledge Test 10 20 Total 125 250

For detailed syllabus candidates can check official notification. The names of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the official website- https://www.incometaxbengaluru.org/ two weeks before the written exam.